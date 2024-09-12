Pearl Meyer Names Matt Turner as President of Executive Compensation Consulting

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation and leadership consulting firm Pearl Meyer announced the promotion of Managing Director Matt Turner to president of executive compensation consulting. In his new role, Turner leads the executive and broad-based practices of the firm, and will guide the firm's established team of compensation consultants. He will also continue to serve clients in his capacity as a compensation expert. Turner succeeds Pete Lupo, who will continue to work with clients until his retirement at the end of 2024 after a distinguished career.

With more than 30 years' experience in the industry, Turner specializes in executive compensation strategy, incentive plan design, and the tailoring of performance measures to business and leadership goals. He has been with Pearl Meyer since 2007.

"Matt has an exceptional ability to partner with his clients and help them execute their strategic vision, and he does this with a unique combination of technical acumen and interpersonal skills that also make him an excellent leader within our firm," said Beth Florin, CEO of Pearl Meyer. "As the board's responsibility for executive compensation has expanded to include leadership development, succession planning, and many other aspects of talent management, Matt has been instrumental in helping clients understand and meet the ever-evolving board purview. I know his ability to manage and take advantage of change will help us continue the great work that Pete has done to lead and execute our own strategy for growth."

"Working alongside our firm's incredibly talented consulting team provides a continual learning environment," said Turner. "I appreciate the opportunity to more formally guide and mentor the best in the industry, and anticipate this challenge will give me new insight and energy that I look forward to sharing with my clients."

Turner is a leading contributor to the firm's thought leadership positioning and a frequent speaker at industry conferences, including most recently at the National Association of Corporate Directors' "Leading Minds of Governance." He is based in Pearl Meyer's Chicago office.

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

