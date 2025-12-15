Pearl Meyer Survey Finds Most Companies Lack Formal CEO Security Programs Despite Rising Threat Landscape

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Pearl Meyer shows that most organizations are not keeping pace with rapidly escalating physical, digital, and reputational threats that face CEOs and executive teams. The survey of 258 respondents from public, private, and not-for-profit organizations found that most companies (65%) do not have a formal CEO security program, underscoring how many organizations continue to view executive protection as discretionary rather than fundamental.

"Boards and management teams are making high-stakes decisions about executive protection, often without the structure, governance, or insight these risks demand," said Aalap Shah, Managing Director at Pearl Meyer. "As threats intensify, organizations must implement more consistent processes and ensure meaningful board oversight."

According to the survey, board engagement regarding executive security remains limited, with 58% reporting no formal oversight role. Nearly half of boards receive updates only when issues arise, and 37% never receive updates at all. These findings suggest many organizations treat security as operational rather than as an element of governance risk, a potential point of vulnerability.

The poll indicates that most companies take a reactive approach to executive security. Only 9% of respondents have adopted comprehensive, multi-layered security programs, while 73% rely on informal judgment, and only 10% have conducted formal threat assessments. Two-thirds of respondents report annual spending on CEO security below $10,000, signaling potential underinvestment relative to current risk exposure.

Inconsistent approaches to cost classification and proxy disclosure further reflect the lack of established governance around executive protection. A plurality of respondents (42%) classify most security expenses as business-related, consistent with the position that security is a company-driven necessity rather than an executive benefit. Yet nearly 20% disclose security as a perquisite—signaling that some organizations continue to take a conservative (or scrutiny-driven) interpretation of disclosure requirements—while a meaningful share, 22%, are "not sure" how security costs should be treated for disclosure, highlighting potential knowledge gaps between security operations, HR, and compensation governance.

Cyber/digital protection is the most frequently provided security measure (70%), reflecting the rapid rise of digital targeting, doxxing, and social-engineering risks facing executives and their families. Yet protections for the home and family remain far less prevalent, and personal physical safety remains the top concern outside of air travel, indicating persistent gaps in comprehensive coverage.

"Executive protection should no longer be viewed as discretionary," added Shah. "As risks continue to evolve, companies will need both multi-layered programs and more disciplined governance to ensure effective protection."

