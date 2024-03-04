Pearl Meyer's Executive Compensation Team Adds Industry Expert Dan Moynihan

BOSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation and leadership consulting firm Pearl Meyer has expanded its team with the addition of Managing Director Dan Moynihan, who will be based in New York. Moynihan is a 30-year industry veteran with deep expertise in executive compensation plan design, as well as the development of strategic broad-based employee programs.

"Dan brings a unique blend of expertise to our team," said Pete Lupo, president of the firm's executive compensation consulting practice. "His knowledge across all areas of executive compensation and rewards will bring a range of benefits, and his expertise with private equity-backed companies, as well as other private and family-owned businesses, will complement our continued growth in these areas."

"I joined Pearl Meyer because I found a group of smart, technical, and most importantly, collegial consultants that truly care about their clients," said Moynihan. "I am looking forward to contributing my expertise and helping to grow the firm's reach and capabilities with emerging growth companies."

Previously, Moynihan has been a partner at a global HR consultancy, and co-led a boutique compensation firm focused on emerging and high-growth companies. He is a Certified Executive Compensation Professional (CECP) and holds an MBA from Montclair State University and a BA from Ursinus College.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

SOURCE Pearl Meyer