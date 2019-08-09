Pearl Power - 'Queen of Gems' beckons buyers at the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

Offering pearls in virtually every type, quality and price point imaginable, the September Fair is anticipated to feature major loose pearl suppliers, who will present their prized pearl parcels, pairs, strands and layouts at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), and design houses and manufacturers, who will unveil pearl jewellery collections -- from red-carpet worthy statement pieces to head-turning accessories ideal for everyday wear -- at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Exhibits are grouped by product category to help buyers customise their visit to the September Fair and make the most out of their Hong Kong trip. The jewellery materials section of the fair will be hosted at the AWE from September 16 to 20, bringing together mega-zones focused on Diamonds, Coloured Gemstones and Pearls, while finished jewellery products will be displayed at the HKCEC from September 18 to 22.

"Pearls are universally loved for their classic simplicity and timeless beauty," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "They personify refined elegance and are impressively versatile at the same time."

Baroque pearls, which are often picked as centre gems because of their exquisite shapes and fine lustre, are expected to be among the focal points of top collections, often complemented with coloured gemstones, diamonds and other pearls for added impact.

According to the Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong (TPAHK), round 8mm to 10mm pearls remained the hottest items under the Tahitian pearl category in the first half of the year.

"However, with the continued efforts of the association and by joining hands with leading jewellery design competition organisers in the promotion of asymmetrical shapes -- drop, oval, circle and baroque pearls among others -- we anticipate pearls in fancy shapes to further grow in popularity," TPAHK says.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the Tahitian pearl auction held in July netted encouraging results. "Top-quality pearls were in great demand but supply was inadequate. There were fewer commercial-grade pearls displayed at the auction. Thus, the average price increased by almost 48 percent when compared with the auction results in March of this year," according to the association. "Total sales were approximately 35 percent higher than anticipated. Hong Kong and Japan continued to be the top buyers, accounting for 75 percent of sales."

TPAHK members, who play a vital role in the Tahitian pearl trade, will present commercial- and high-quality pearls sourced from the recent auction at the September Fair. "The timing is ideal for the coming peak selling season," the association adds.

Luxury jeweller Yoko London will launch two collections at the fair. The Starlight Collection uses either South Sea or Akoya pearls and with an arrangement of smaller diamonds in various cuts, which are combined to give the illusion of a larger stone. The Raindrop Collection uses small, high-quality Akoya pearls that are seamlessly embedded into modern diamond-encrusted designs.

"We will also be showcasing new High Jewellery Masterpieces at the event, which feature the finest diamonds and the largest and most lustrous pearls in Yoko London's collections," the UK-based brand adds.

Hong Kong-based Gyso Pearls & Jewellery Ltd is likewise using innovative applications to put a modern twist to pearl accessories.

SOURCE September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019