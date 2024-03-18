Pearl Street Capital Partners acquires Measurement Control Systems

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Street Capital Partners, LLC ("PSCP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Measurement Control Systems ("MCS" or the "Company"), a California-based value-added distributor of natural gas and water infrastructure products.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Orange County, California, MCS is a distributor and servicer of natural gas and water meters and regulators, process instrumentation and controls, and various other residential, industrial, and commercial flow meters to thousands of utility and industrial customers across the U.S. MCS products are critical components in the natural gas and water distribution grids which require maintenance, repair, and replacement over time. MCS combines best-in-class service and product availability with deep engineering and technical expertise, to provide the right product solutions to its customers.

Alex Study, Managing Partner at PSCP, said of the transaction, "MCS is a market leading provider of measurement and control products and services with an excellent track record and exciting growth opportunities. With decades of experience, industry-leading engineering capabilities, and unmatched service levels, the Company has become a trusted partner to suppliers and customers in the industry. We are excited to partner with the MCS management team in supporting the Company's continued success."

Andy Spotts, CEO of MCS, added, "MCS is very excited by the acquisition. Pearl Street is a great strategic partner that will allow us to expedite our continued growth strategies across multiple platforms. They share our vision to always look for new and innovative ways to provide our customers with the best products and services in the industry."

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset.

