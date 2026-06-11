Pearl Studio and CMC Pictures Set Global Summer Release for Animated Comedy Feature All Wishes Come True!

From Pearl Studio, the Studio Behind Kung Fu Panda 3, the Mythological Comedy Marks the Next Major Chinese Animated Release as Chinese Animation Continues Its Global Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Studio and CMC Pictures officially announce the upcoming release of All Wishes Come True!, a fresh animated comedy feature inspired by the classic Chinese folklore tale The Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea. The film will open in the Chinese domestic market on July 24, with its worldwide release outside China set for this summer.

All Wishes Come True! Film Poster

Produced by Pearl Studio, the acclaimed animation company behind Kung Fu Panda 3, Abominable, and the Academy Award-nominated Over the Moon, All Wishes Come True! reimagines the traditional mythology through a contemporary comedic lens. Blending fantasy, humor, and adventure, the story follows eight ordinary mortals who outwit formidable gods with wit and courage, proving that even mortals can challenge the divine and earn the title of the legendary Eight Immortals.

Written and directed by Mu Zhengyang, with action design by Hong Kong Film Awards winner Su Hang (The Shadow's Edge) and voice direction by Chen Hao (Ne Zha), the film brings together acclaimed talent from across China's film and animation industries.

Following the record-breaking success of Ne Zha 2, which grossed more than US$2.2 billion worldwide, and the continued expansion of Chinese animation in overseas markets, with the sector reaching US$9.3 billion in 2025, All Wishes Come True! represents the latest effort to bring another of China's most beloved mythological tales to audiences worldwide.

About Pearl Studio

Headquartered in Beijing, Pearl Studio is CMC Inc.'s animation content platform and one of China's largest animation studios, as well as one of the most internationally renowned Chinese animation studios. Pearl Studio is dedicated to making animated comedy features and other animated films rooted in oriental cultures, and delivering world-class family entertainment content and experiences to audiences in China and abroad.

Building on a legacy that includes major productions such as Kung Fu Panda 3, Abominable and Over The Moon (nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards), Pearl Studio is currently developing multiple original animation theatrical film projects inspired by traditional Chinese culture, and will continue to bring richer and more diverse stories to global audiences in the future.

About CMC

CMC Pictures is the film platform of CMC Inc., engaged in development, production, investment, marketing, and domestic and international distribution. As one of the leading film companies in China, CMC Pictures partners range from top-notch domestic filmmakers to major Hollywood studios, world-class producers and directors around the globe. Specializing in a wide range of genres from China and beyond, it has produced or co-produced major titles including The Meg series, Unspoken, The Dumpling Queen, Last Days, and more. Together with Pearl Studio, CMC Inc.'s animation content platform, CMC Pictures is part of CMC Inc.'s broader content ecosystem.

In less than a decade since launching its international distribution business in 2016, CMC Pictures has released around 120 major films worldwide, including The Wandering Earth series, Ne Zha series, Detective Chinatown series, Ip Man 4, A Writer's Odyssey, and more. With a distribution network spanning over 100 countries and 500 cities, CMC Pictures is the largest global distributor of Chinese films and a key force in bringing Chinese cinema to international audiences.

SOURCE CMC Pictures