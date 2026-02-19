Pearl Unveils Annie, a Specialized Online Mental Wellness Platform, Expanding Mental Health Support in the U.S.

Annie offers a friendly, always-available listening ear for those who may not be ready to engage with a professional and pathways to reach a vetted expert as needed

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl, the super-agent powering the independent professional economy, introduces its latest specialized platform, Annie. An online mental wellness offering that combines an empathetic AI chatbot with direct access to vetted human mental health experts, Annie is available today in the US.

Annie serves as a first line of emotional support for users who may not yet be ready or able to engage with a human professional. The platform addresses a key gap in mental health support by offering a free, easy-to-access, judgment-less space online for users to share their feelings.

Annie does not provide clinical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic guidance. Instead, it acts much like a supportive friend, offering a virtual listening ear for users to discuss loneliness, anxiety, relationship issues or other mental health-related topics. There is an option to elevate the conversation to a human professional from Pearl's extensive licensed expert network who can provide in-depth, personalized guidance.

Research shows that 60% of people believe that societal attitudes discourage people from seeking mental health help, and for those who haven't tried therapy, cost is another top barrier. Annie aims to break down these walls, offering a safe, free space to explore mental wellness options.

"As much as mental health has become a mainstream topic in the cultural discourse, people are still uncomfortable chatting with a professional," said Vaidehi Patkar, Product Manager for Annie. "Annie is an entry point for those who want to have a conversation about mental health, but don't know where to start. If someone's feeling unsure about receiving mental health support or is searching for a place to start online, Annie provides a virtual space and can connect users with a professional if necessary."

Annie's "therapy companion" chatbot provides empathetic responses to inputs and provides an initial line of support. Users flow through a natural conversation where they're able to share what's on their mind, from asking specific questions to their problems or simply to vent.

In cases of emergency, Annie is built with specialized safety guardrails that trigger human intervention. Developed from decades of private mental health chats on Pearl platforms, the system is trained to identify specific trigger words, recognize certain patterns and use OpenAI's Omni moderation model to tag in a licensed professional for support. There is anonymity between the user and the platform, creating a safe space online for guidance, Once a safeguard is triggered, Annie safely escalates and encourages users to connect with a vetted human professional.

Though not a replacement for therapy, Annie provides a supportive option online, furthering the destigmatization of seeking mental health care. If needed, Annie offers a seamless transition to mental health experts including therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and MFTs for a fee of $65/month (plus $5 membership fee).

For more information, visit https://www.anniementalwellness.com/.

About Pearl

Pearl is the super-agent powering the independent professional economy, combining AI with real human expertise to help professionals earn more, work smarter, and deliver high-trust outcomes at scale. Purpose-built for professional services, Pearl empowers independent professionals across high-trust categories such as legal, medical, automotive, home repair, and financial services. It is built on more than two decades of AI and expert infrastructure, supporting millions of real-world professional interactions. Operating in five languages across 196 countries, Pearl serves multiple sub-brands within professional services and has enabled professionals to earn nearly $500 million in revenue to date.

For more information, visit https://www.pearl.com/.

SOURCE PEARL.COM