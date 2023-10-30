Pearland, Texas Welcomes KNP Social: A New Social Venue for Families and Friends

PEARLAND, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting news for families in and around Pearland, Texas, as Kid N' Play Social ("KNP Social") announces the opening of a brand-new social venue designed to bring families and friends together in an engaging and fun-filled environment. The state-of-the-art facility is set to open in the next couple of weeks, offering a unique space where adults and kids can connect, play, and create lasting memories.

KNP Social aims to introduce a unique "Eatertainment" and event venue by providing delicious food, libations, and various age-appropriate activities for every age group. The venue will include a full-service restaurant and bar, serving delicious appetizers, craft beers, cocktails, and healthy meal options, ensuring visitors can refuel and recharge while enjoying their day.

The vibrant social venue will also feature various entertainment options, including axe-throwing, a virtual sports simulator bay, arcade games, and a redemption prize center.

"At KNP Social, our mission is to create a welcoming space where our community can come together and enjoy quality time in a safe, fun, and friendly environment," said Paul Davis, Co-founder/owner of KNP Social. "We're thrilled to bring this innovative concept to the Pearland community and fill a void in the market—again."

In addition to the vast array of activities and entertainment options, KNP Social will also offer private event spaces for birthday parties, corporate gatherings, and other special occasions.

The construction of KNP Social reflects the growing demand for family-oriented entertainment options in Pearland and the surrounding areas. As the local community expands, KNP Social is committed to providing a dynamic space where families can come together, form new connections, and celebrate life's special moments.

To stay updated on KNP Social's progress and receive information about upcoming events and promotions, please visit knpsocial.com/news and follow KNP Social on Facebook and Instagram.

About KNP Social:

KNP Social is a soon-to-open social venue in Pearland, Texas, dedicated to providing the local community with a fun, engaging, and safe environment for play and socialization. The innovative facility offers various activities and entertainment options for all ages, fostering connections and creating lasting memories for families and friends. "Come be a Kid N Play"

Media Contact:

Lucrecia Davis, co-founder/owner, Kid N' Play ("KNP") Social

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KNP Social

