Pearle Vision Marks Standout Year of Growth, Med-Tech Innovation and Industry Recognition as it Celebrates 65 Years of Trusted Eye Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision, a leading national eye care franchise, enters 2026 celebrating a landmark achievement: 65 years since its founding by Dr. Stanley Pearle. This milestone underscores the brand's lasting commitment to genuine eye care, clinical excellence and community-based service. These values have fueled Pearle's growth from a single practice in Savannah, Georgia, to a leading franchise network across the U.S. and Canada.

The anniversary comes on the heels of a standout year marked by national expansion, advancements in medical technology and strengthened industry leadership that position Pearle Vision to scale in the year ahead. Recent performance highlights include:

National expansion with new Eye Care Centers in Dallas, Texas; Sandy Springs, Georgia; and Edmonton, Alberta.

with new Eye Care Centers in Dallas, Texas; Sandy Springs, Georgia; and Edmonton, Alberta. Launch of Pearle Vision's next-generation store design with sleek displays, upgraded lighting and thoughtfully zoned spaces designed to improve patient flow, clinical efficiency and patient loyalty. So far, consumer engagement has increased month over month at these locations, resulting in double digit sales growth.

designed to improve patient flow, clinical efficiency and patient loyalty. So far, consumer engagement has increased month over month at these locations, resulting in double digit sales growth. Optimized franchise development strategy under new leadership from Gage Hagedorn, Director of Business Development and Growth.

under new leadership from Gage Hagedorn, Director of Business Development and Growth. Enhanced doctor‑investor business model allowing optometrists and ophthalmologists to focus on clinical care while business partners manage operations.

allowing optometrists and ophthalmologists to focus on clinical care while business partners manage operations. Earned Entrepreneur magazine's No. 1 spot in Miscellaneous Health Services for the sixth year in a row and secured a place among the Top 50 franchise investments.

"As we celebrate 65 years of Dr. Stanley Pearle's vision, our mission remains unchanged: to deliver genuine eye care in communities across North America," said Gage Hagedorn, Director of Business Development and Growth at Pearle Vision. "The optical industry is changing, and independent practices are increasingly being absorbed by private equity groups that often overlook the clinical heart of this field. That's why it's critical that we continue educating doctors and investors about the unique collaboration opportunities at Pearle Vision. As part of that commitment, we're preparing to open new stores throughout the central United States and select regions of Canada, expanding access to high-quality eye care where it's needed most."

To support the brand's ambitious development goals, the company will continue to embrace new cutting‑edge technology and clinical innovation, including investments in Optos ultra‑widefield imaging, AI‑integrated refraction systems, and advanced dry eye therapy solutions.

"Today's consumers aren't just looking for a place to buy glasses. They want an optical experience that reflects the best of modern medical technology to assist with all their vision needs, including addressing common eye conditions," said Solomon Gould, OD and Senior Director of Eye Care at Pearle Vision. "Our investments in med‑tech and clinical capabilities are elevating the standard of care and redefining what patients can expect from their neighborhood eye‑care provider."

For more information about Pearle Vision's franchise opportunities for doctors and investors, visit ownapearlevision.com.

About Pearle Vision Franchising

Pearle Vision, established by Dr. Stanley Pearle in 1961 and now part of EssilorLuxottica, continues to be a trusted leader in the optical industry. Ranked No. 1 in the Miscellaneous Health Services category for six years running by Entrepreneur magazine and among the Top 50 franchises overall to invest in, Pearle Vision supports over 560 locations through a strong franchise network. The brand enhances franchise success with superior products, advanced supply chains, and comprehensive franchisee support dedicated to maintaining Dr. Pearle's legacy of genuine eye care. Pearle Vision invites entrepreneurial leaders to join its mission of providing exceptional vision care across North America. To learn more about Pearle Vision and its franchise opportunities, visit www.ownapearlevision.com.

Contact:

Nadia Caron

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearle Vision