PEARLE VISION NAMED AMONG THE TOP 50 FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

- With over 560 locations, the leading national eye care franchise has been honored as the #1 ranked in the optical industry and the second-highest ranked health and wellness franchise of 2025 -

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision, a leading national eye care franchise, is honored to be recognized as one of the top 50 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Pearle Vision secured the #43 spot for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The eye care franchise also ranks #1 in the optical industry and the second-highest health and wellness franchise of 2025.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top franchise for the tenth year in a row," said Gunjan Kumar, President of Pearle Vision and Retail License Brands. "This accolade is a testament to our brand's strategic franchise development efforts across the United States and our incredible network of committed franchisees that seek to provide exceptional experiences and services every day. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2025."

Proving to be a smart investment opportunity for optometry professionals and investors, Pearle Vision has also been identified as a top franchise for veterans who are attracted to the franchise model and comprehensive marketing support and training. The optical industry has continued to be a sustainable one over the years, with the number of Americans aged 65 and older expected to nearly double by 2050. To view Pearle Vision in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

Pearle Vision is actively seeking qualified candidates, including optometry professionals and investors, to join the team across the U.S. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pearle Vision, visit ownapearlevision.com.

About Pearle Vision Franchising

Pearle Vision, established by Dr. Stanley Pearle in 1961 and now part of EssilorLuxottica, continues to be a trusted leader in the optical industry. Ranked No. 1 in the Eye Care category for four years running by Entrepreneur magazine, Pearle Vision supports over 560 locations through a strong franchise network. The brand enhances franchise success with superior products, advanced supply chains, and comprehensive franchisee support dedicated to maintaining Dr. Pearle's legacy of genuine eye care. Pearle Vision invites entrepreneurial leaders to join its mission of providing exceptional vision care across North America.

To learn more about Pearle Vision, visit www.pearlevision.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pearle Vision, visit www.ownapearlevision.com.

Contact:

Nadia Caron

Fish 919

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearle Vision