Pearlescent Pigment Market - Industry Analysis by Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges with Fastest Growing Regions and Segments, 139 Report Pages

However, one of the most important threats to the growth of the pearlescent pigment market is the increased prices for raw materials such as mica flakes, titanium dioxide, and borosilicate. In March 2021, Clariant AG increased the price for pigments globally due to the price surge of raw materials like copper and titanium dioxide. This can significantly impact the growth rate of the market.

Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Paints and Coatings



Printing Inks



Plastics



Construction Materials



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Browse Summary of the PEARLESCENT PIGMENT MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Altana AG

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Geotech International B.V.

Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd.

L Arca Srl

Merck KGaA

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD.

Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Co. Ltd.

RIKA Technology Co. Ltd.

Sinoparst Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Smarol Industry Co. Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

The pearlescent pigment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on new product launches and increasing investments in R&D to compete in the market.

Download PEARLESCENT PIGMENT MARKET SAMPLE REPORT to Gain Further Insights

Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pearlescent pigment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pearlescent pigment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pearlescent pigment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pearlescent pigment market vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the ALUMINUM PIGMENT MARKET Report by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 207.4 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aluminum pigment market segmentation by application (paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, personal care products, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Browse Summary of the IRON OXIDE PIGMENT MARKET Report by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 532.39 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.14% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The iron oxide pigment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Applied Minerals Inc., BASF SE, CATHAY INDUSTRIES, and more.

Pearlescent Pigment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 389.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altana AG, BASF SE, DIC Corp., Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd., Geotech International B.V., Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd., L Arca Srl, Merck KGaA, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd., Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Co. Ltd., RIKA Technology Co. Ltd., Sinoparst Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., and Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "MATERIALS MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Paints and coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Paints and coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Printing inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Printing inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altana AG

Exhibit 105: Altana AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Altana AG - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Altana AG - Key news



Exhibit 108: Altana AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Altana AG - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 110: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 112: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 113: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 DIC Corp.

Exhibit 115: DIC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: DIC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: DIC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: DIC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: DIC Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 126: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD.

Exhibit 131: NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 132: NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.10 Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio