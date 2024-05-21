Pearls Olives Celebrates Olive Lovers with a Trip to Greece

Dream vacation for two from America's favorite olive company launches on National Olive Day

TRACY, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive lovers, rejoice! Pearls Olives , from the Musco Family Olive Co., makers of America's favorite olives, is adding a little extra flavor to National Olive Day with its annual Pearls Greece Vacation Giveaway. Launching on June 1, this year's sweepstakes will send two olive enthusiasts on a nine-day immersive vacation to the birthplace of the authentic Mediterranean flavors found in each jar of Pearls Specialties Olives .

For National Olive Day, Pearls Olives will send two olive enthusiasts on a nine-day immersive Greece vacation. Post this Pearls Garbanzo Salad courtesy of Chef Jamie Gwen incorporates Pearls Specialties Kalamata Olives for extra crunch and flavor straight from the Mediterranean.

This trip honors the natural beauty, cuisine and flavors of the Mediterranean while giving the winner the chance to indulge in beautiful beaches, cultural sights and culinary delights. An itinerary created by Intrepid Travel will include activities like a Greek cooking class, a winery tour and tours of ancient sites.

"Our founder, Nicolo Musco, always believed in 'making a good thing even better,' and that's exactly what we hope to do with this annual sweepstakes," said Tracy Wood, senior director of brand and product management at Musco. "We have always been passionate about incorporating the most authentic ingredients into our Pearls Specialties Olives and our research shows that olives are growing in popularity, with premium specialty olives leading the way. This trip of a lifetime is the highlight of our year, and we couldn't be more excited to give olive lovers a taste of our rich Mediterranean heritage."

This growing desire for olives has inspired new and flavorful additions to Pearls' offerings, from Garlic & Jalapeño Double Stuffed Queen Olives and Pimiento Strips Jumbo Queen Olives to Castelvetrano. Perfect for entertaining or sharing with loved ones, these refined yet indulgent additions elevate meals and snacking or pair deliciously with cheese and charcuterie, a dirty martini or a glass of wine. With a family heritage that dates back to the 18th century, the Pearls brand is passionate about selecting and handpicking fresh olives of the highest quality, directly from sun-kissed Mediterranean regions. This attention to quality is captured in each jar of Pearls Specialties Olives with beloved favorites like Garlic, Blue Cheese, Jalapeño, Kalamata, Sliced Kalamata, Pitted Medley and Martini Vermouth.

"Our passion for olives runs deep. This amazing fruit is in our DNA and defines what we do best," said Wood. "Last year's response to our inaugural giveaway was phenomenal. We saw tens of thousands of entries from olive lovers across the country and anticipate even greater enthusiasm this year as we continue to celebrate our passion for olives."

For more details and to enter with just an email address, visit olives.com . Entries are limited to one per person.

For more information about Pearls Specialties Olives and to explore Mediterranean-flavored recipes, visit olives.com/recipes .

About Pearls and Musco Family Olive Co.

Pearls is well known for its growing line of Specialties Olives and their pimento-stuffed green olives along with its innovative line of Olives To Go! in easy-to-use, single-serve cups in varieties for snacking or cooking. Additionally, Pearls is famous for its ripe olives, which are 100 percent grown and packed in sunny California and picked at the peak of freshness. Pearls olives can be found nationwide at your favorite retailer and its sunny yellow package is the symbol of quality you can taste and trust.

Founded more than 80 years ago, Musco Family Olive Co. is America's favorite brand of olives. The third-generation, family-run business is the country's only 100 percent U.S.-owned full-line olive company and is the largest producer of ripe olives in the world. Together with hundreds of multi-generational family farms throughout California's Central Valley for its ripe olives and the finest producers of imported olives for its Specialties olives and green olives, Musco Family Olive Co. brings delicious olives from orchard to the table nationwide. Musco Family Olive Co. is proud of its industry-leading environmental stewardship program and has been recognized with numerous awards. The company is committed to olive lovers, its California growers, long-tenured family of employees, and countless valued vendors and business partners. For more information, please visit www.olives.com .

SOURCE Pearls Olives, Musco Family Olive Co.