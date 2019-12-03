Pearl's Scan Clarity Score Reduces Time And Money Spent on Poor Quality Scans During Dental Restoration Process

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl , the AI dental care company that is delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care, today announced the launch of Scan Clarity Score -- a product that addresses the inefficient and expensive process of working with poor quality intraoral scans for dental restorations. Paramount Dental Labs , one of the country's oldest and largest dental laboratories, is a pilot customer.

For a patient, when it comes to getting crowns, implants, and other dental restoration products into their mouth, time can pass at a glacial pace. While dentists are eager to provide the best care and solutions to their patients' dental needs, the quality of dental scans can hold up the manufacturing process due to myriad issues: lack of a visible margin, missing contact points, or defects in the scan itself. All of this leads to costly duplications of product, assumptions and interpretation that lead to additional mistakes, and wasted administrative time between the dental practice and the dental lab. All the while the patient waits anxiously to be relieved of pain, to be able to eat regularly, or to feel confident in their physical appearance again.

Pearl's Scan Clarity Score allows dental labs to score and bucket each patient scan based on margin clarity. If the scan is of high enough quality, the margin is automatically marked and sent on for crown design. If the margin clarity score is low, it is flagged for human intervention and/or for a call to be placed to the dentist. By systematically processing the quality of margins, dental labs, dentists, and, most importantly, patients benefit from higher quality dental restorations.

Paramount Dental Labs, which has already been using Pearl for AI-powered margin marking (Pearl Smart Margin), has begun to integrate Pearl's Scan Clarity Score to increase the speed with which they can deliver dental restorations to dentists and their patients. Scan Clarity Score's ability to reduce human error and manual process iterations in the restoration process has the potential to create a bottom line impact for Paramount.

"One of the trickiest aspects of incorporating AI into our business is finding datasets large enough. Predictive modeling simply falls short if there is not enough data," said Philip Kim, Paramount Dental Studio. "Pearl clearly has a big head start with its dataset, the size of which was one of the reasons we developed so much confidence in their margin scoring ability. We're looking forward to continuing to integrate Pearl AI and computer vision into our business."

Artificial intelligence deploys a combination of computer vision (the processing and understanding of digital imagery), machine learning (data-driven algorithms that enable computers to learn underlying patterns about the data they process), and predictive analytics (statistical modeling used to find or forecast patterns and outcomes). Pearl trained its AI platform on millions of images annotated by leading global experts in dentistry and uses computer vision and machine learning to identify dozens of pathologies with greater accuracy. Pearl's Scan Clarity Score is the latest product from the company to alter the dental care landscape.

"After seeing strong interest in our Smart Margin product, the launch of Scan Clarity Score is a natural next step, with strong applicability to the dental laboratory market," said Ophir Tanz, CEO, Pearl. "The cost and efficiency savings enabled by Scan Clarity Score also underscore the big potential AI has for dental laboratories. We look forward to continuing to roll out new AI and computer vision features for dental providers, DSOs, dental insurers and dental laboratories alike."

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz and Dr. Kyle Stanley, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and several notable dental industry. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit http://www.hellopearl.com.

