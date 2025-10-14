Pearlstone Partners and AvantStay Announce The Code: An Exclusive Hotel-Residence Brand Debuting in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearlstone Partners, in collaboration with AvantStay, introduces The Code, a new way to stay in Austin. Opening this December, The Code blends the best of home and hotel—private, fully furnished residences paired with boutique-level service and amenities. Designed for those who value comfort, connection, and flexibility, The Code captures Austin's creative energy and neighborhood spirit under one roof.

Through a unique ownership model, The Code invites residents to stay, own, and return—offering the benefits of real ownership with the ease of professional hospitality management by AvantStay.

The Code: Austin's hotel-residence hybrid pairing boutique service and amenities with fully furnished residences. Post this

Located in Zilker at 2323 South Lamar Blvd., The Code places guests at the center of it all—just minutes from Zilker Park, Barton Springs, and downtown, with easy access to Lady Bird Lake, ACL, SXSW, and the neighborhood's best dining, music, and green spaces.

Created for travelers, owners, and investors alike, The Code offers all the comforts of home—chef-ready kitchens, in-unit laundry, and room to truly unwind—paired with boutique hotel conveniences including concierge, housekeeping, and on-site food, beverage, and wellness amenities. Beyond short-term stays, The Code also offers long-term rentals for those looking to live like a local without giving up luxury or convenience.

The five-story, 178-residence property features a range of floor plans: studios starting at $419K, one-bedrooms from $549K, one-bedrooms with a study from $679K, and two-bedrooms from $849K. Each home is fully furnished with Williams-Sonoma home goods, creating a true turnkey experience for both owners and guests. Buyers can select from three distinct interior design palettes featuring hardwood flooring, Bosch appliances, quartz countertops, and custom Italian cabinetry. Interiors by Kim Lewis Designs reflect the creative energy of the neighborhood, blending modern comfort with Austin's relaxed, lived-in aesthetic.

Owners and guests at The Code will enjoy a curated collection of amenities, including a main lobby and lounge with bar, 24-hour concierge and check-in, co-working space, resort-style pool with outdoor kitchen, rooftop terrace with skyline views, dog wash and pet park, bike storage and repair area, and secure parking. Austin's own Cuvée Coffee will lead the lobby café and beverage program, with an adjoining restaurant space planned to open in early 2026.

Owners can use their residence as often as they like or opt into AvantStay's professional management program, offering seamless hospitality, on-site support, and a consistently elevated guest experience.

"The Code is about freedom—freedom to invest, travel, host, and stay on your own terms," says Bill Knauss, CEO of Pearlstone Partners. "We're proud to partner with AvantStay to introduce a new kind of boutique hospitality that redefines what it means to own and stay in Austin and beyond."

"The Code represents the next evolution of hospitality where ownership, experience, and community converge," said Reuben Doetsch, co-founder of AvantStay. "We're excited to bring our proven world-class operations and guest experience to this groundbreaking model, giving residents and travelers a smarter, more flexible way to live, stay, and invest."

With its debut in Austin, Pearlstone Partners and AvantStay plan to expand The Code to other destination markets across the country, marking the start of a new chapter in modern, turnkey living—where access, ownership, and experience come together.

Sales contracts start November 3; register on the website to secure your appointment. Guest stays begin in December, with bookings now open. Sales are managed by The Portfolio Edition Real Estate Group, in partnership with Christie's International Real Estate – Lone Star. Creative and marketing by Homer Agency, the Austin-based brand studio behind The Code's identity and launch.

The Code is redefining how people stay, own, and experience a destination—where every door opens to something uniquely Austin.

For sales inquiries or to reserve a stay, visit www.thecodeaustin.com .

Images: https://giantnoise.box.com/s/qs4j9x503l164g90jce3w70uj2t71qje

About Pearlstone Partners

Austin-based Pearlstone Partners is a full-service real estate development firm. The company has been responsible for $700 million-plus in locally developed real estate and has $900 million-plus actively invested in its growing portfolio and pipeline. It has developed a broad range of commercial projects, including condominiums, hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use projects in some of Austin's most desirable areas, with an emphasis on urban properties in pedestrian-oriented locations. Pearlstone Partners engages in the economic development of Central Texas by creating high-quality, profitable real estate development projects. With experience managing every stage of the property development life cycle, Pearlstone is uniquely qualified to execute projects from concept through completion. For more information, visit www.pearlstonepartners.com.

About AvantStay

AvantStay is the best way to travel for groups, offering a diverse portfolio of 2,300+ premier vacation rental properties across 65 markets. As the next generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch. For more information on AvantStay, please visit: www.avantstay.com.

