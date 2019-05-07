Pearson Announces Partnerships with Four New Connections Academy Virtual Schools for the 2019-2020 School Year

COLUMBIA, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson announces four new full-time virtual public schools will deliver its Connections Academy virtual school program for grades K-12 in the 2019-2020 school year. Two new regional schools in California will serve students in Central Coast and Monterey Bay, while Falcon View Connections Academy in Minnesota will serve students statewide. Students across Tennessee will gain access to the Connections Academy program for the first time with the approval of the statewide Tennessee Connections Academy.

Pearson-supported virtual schools currently serve over 70,000 students in 28 states.

"Connections Academy virtual schools fit squarely with the company's vision of the digital transformation of education and highlight Pearson's commitment to K-12 education. We are pleased to bring online school to more learners who want a high quality alternative to the traditional classroom and look forward to working with these new schools and authorizers who make this form of education possible," commented Tom ap Simon, managing director for Pearson's Online & Blended Learning division.

Since 2001, Connections Academy schools have used technology to deliver a new way for students to go to public school; offering flexibility and a personalized approach to learning. The online school model enables teachers to work one-on-one with students, tailoring instruction to the student needs and learning styles. Students work from home or any location where the student learns best. A parent or other adult serves as a Learning Coach and monitors student progress.

Students and their families choose Connections Academy schools for a variety of reasons. The 2019 Connections Academy parent survey shows top reasons for enrollment include a desire for: flexibility (48%), a different public school (37%), a safe environment (36%), more involvement with child's education (25%). Twenty-three percent of parents say they enrolled their child to avoid bullying, while 17% have a child with health issues.

About Connections Academy

Since 2001, Connections Academy online schools have delivered high-quality online education to students in grades K through 12. Hallmarks of the program include personalized learning, flexibility to learn where and when students learn best, certified teachers, an award-winning, standards-aligned curriculum, technology tools, and a rich online school community. For more information, call 888-410-6502 or visit http://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson.

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company operating in 70 countries around the world with more than 24,000 employees, providing a range of products and services that help people make progress in their lives through learning.

