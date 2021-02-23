Pearson Announces Two New Connections Academy Full-Time Online Public Schools in Florida and Oregon

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson announces two new tuition-free, full-time online public schools will deliver its Connections Academy virtual school program in Florida and Oregon for the 2021-22 school year. With unprecedented demand over the past year for online learning, more families have sought Connections Academy's high-quality program specifically designed for effective K-12 learning in a virtual environment, while school districts nationwide have relied on Pearson's expertise to support their online education needs.

Coastal Connections Academy will be available to K-12 students statewide in Florida. Oregon Connections Academy, also serving students statewide, initially opened second semester for the 2020-21 school year for grades K-5 and will expand to grades K-12 in Fall 2021.

Pearson-supported virtual partner schools currently serve more than 100,000 students in 29 states and experienced a 43% growth in enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year1. Pearson's Global Learner Survey revealed an overwhelming sentiment that online learning is here to stay with 86% of those surveyed in the US agreeing that online learning will be a part of children's K-12 education experience moving forward, while three out of four said more K-12 students will attend school virtually rather than attend a traditional school within ten years.

"The pandemic put a spotlight on the dire need for more and rapid innovation in education," said Tom ap Simon, managing director for Pearson's Online & Blended Learning division, which delivers Pearson's K-12 online learning programs, including Connections Academy. "Virtual will be a lasting component of the educational experience. We need to ensure that the quality of this virtual education fully meets the student's needs. We are committed to bringing high-quality online learning to more families across America, and continually improving our unique educational experience to enable students to grow into well-rounded, resourceful and resilient individuals ready to succeed in an ever-changing world."

Marking its 20th anniversary in 2021, Connections Academy has delivered a new way for students to go to public school, using technology for flexibility and a personalized approach to learning. Teachers specially trained in online instruction are the foundation of the Connections Academy experience, while a parent or other adult serves as a Learning Coach and monitors student progress. Students receive individual attention in a safe learning environment at home or any location where the student learns best.

Connections Academy parents are consistently pleased with their students' academic performance and overall experience, as reinforced by the 2020 Parent Satisfaction Survey. Among its key findings, 95% of parents agree the curriculum is high quality and that their children are satisfied with the program, while 97% of parents say they are satisfied with their teachers' helpfulness.

To learn more about Connections Academy schools, visit www.connectionsacademy.com.

1 Pearson January 2020 Trading Update

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more information, visit www.pearson.com.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. With 20 years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson.

