Pearson Announces Two New Connections Academy Online Schools in the 2019-2020 School Year; Raising Total to Six New Schools

COLUMBIA, Md., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson announces two new full-time virtual public schools will deliver its Connections Academy virtual school program for grades K-12 in the 2019-2020 school year. The schools join four other new schools, raising the total to six new schools and 42 total Connections Academy partner schools for the 2019-20 school year and one international private school.

Willamette Connections Academy will serve students statewide in grades K-12 in Oregon and Pacific Northwest Connections Academy in Washington state will serve students statewide in grades 7-12. Pacific Northwest Connections Academy will add a grade each year, starting with the addition of sixth grade in the 2020-21 school year. Both schools are public schools and tuition-free.

The four other new schools were announced in May and include: two regional schools in California, one in Minnesota, and one in Tennessee.

Pearson-supported virtual schools served over 70,000 students in 28 states in the 2018-19 school year. The schools just celebrated graduation where 7,500 students received their high school diplomas at in-person ceremonies.

"It's an honor to support more educators in Oregon and Washington as they bring online learning to students who want and need a high quality classroom alternative. We have a busy summer ahead of us and look forward to the new school year with, now, forty-two Connections Academy partner schools," commented Tom ap Simon, managing director for Pearson's Online & Blended Learning division.

Since 2001, Connections Academy schools have used technology to deliver a new way for students to go to public school; offering a flexible, personalized approach to learning. The online school model enables teachers to work one-on-one with students, tailoring instruction to student needs and learning styles. Students work from home or any location where the student learns best. A parent or other adult serves as a Learning Coach and monitors student progress.

Students and their families choose Connections Academy schools for a variety of reasons. The 2019 Connections Academy parent survey shows top reasons for enrollment include a desire for: flexibility (48%), a different public school (37%), a safe environment (36%), more involvement with child's education (25%). Twenty-three percent of parents say they enrolled their child to avoid bullying, while 17% have a child with health issues.

To learn more about Connections Academy schools, visit www.connnectionsacademy.com .

About Connections Academy

Since 2001, Connections Academy online schools have delivered high-quality online education to students in grades K through 12. Hallmarks of the program include personalized learning, flexibility to learn where and when students learn best, certified teachers, an award-winning, standards-aligned curriculum, technology tools, and a rich online school community. For more information, call 888-410-6502 or visit http://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson.

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees operating in 70 countries. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more, visit www.pearson.com

Media Contact:

Allison Bazin, Pearson

+1 (609) 246-0275

allison.bazin@pearson.com

SOURCE Pearson

Related Links

http://www.pearson.com

