Pearson Appoints Ali Bebo Chief Human Resources Officer

Bebo brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience, most recently as the Chief Human Resources Officer for medical technology company Hologic, where she led a global team of 100 HR professionals. At Hologic, her results driven approach to talent management transformed the company's culture and delivered sizable improvements in speed of innovation, employee engagement and the number of women and ethnically diverse leaders.

"Ali brings a commercial mindset and a deep understanding of the connection between talent and business growth," said Andy Bird, CEO Pearson. "It's vital we build an agile, innovative workforce to deliver engaging, high quality learning experiences for all. Ali has the consumer experience, along with the energy and creativity, to lead that effort for Pearson."

"I want Pearson to be the destination for the world's best talent-a place where all employees understand and embrace the link between purpose and business performance," said Bebo. "I believe connecting purpose and performance is fundamental to Pearson's success. As we make that link, we can transform our culture and transform our business."

Prior to Hologic, Bebo served in multiple leadership roles at Ann Inc, a US based retail and apparel company, where she was responsible for enterprise-wide talent management and workplace engagement. Bebo's leadership at the two companies led to several workplace awards including Gallup's Exceptional Workplace and Strength Based Culture Awards and the Wall Street Journal Management 250.

Bebo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She will be based in Vermont.

