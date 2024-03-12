Pearson Appoints Vishaal Gupta as President of Workforce Skills

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, announced today the appointment of Vishaal Gupta as President of Pearson's Workforce Skills division. Vishaal will report to CEO Omar Abbosh and lead the next phase in the development of Pearson's enterprise solutions and vocational qualifications business. Vishaal succeeds current Workforce Skills division President Mike Howells, who will leave the company in March.

Vishaal Gupta

Vishaal brings 29 years of global experience as a highly accomplished business leader in the enterprise technology space. He joins Pearson from Accenture, where he currently serves as a Senior Managing Director and member of the Global Leadership Council. During his tenure at Accenture, Vishaal has served in several leadership roles including Europe Technology Sales, Solutions and Ecosystem Lead, Google Cloud Platform Sales Lead, Global Technology Industry Lead for Telecoms and Media and most recently as the EMEA Market Maker for Strategic deals. Prior to Accenture, Vishaal worked with world class technology services organizations like Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies in addition to co-founding a product start-up called Unimobile, which was later acquired by Verisign.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO said: "Vishaal joins Pearson at an exciting time, as we are sharpening our focus on the enterprise learning market globally. I'd like to thank Mike for his leadership of the Workforce Skills business, which is it at the center of many of the capabilities we have built to date. I look forward to welcoming Vishaal, whose deep experience in enterprise sales and business leadership will be valuable to Pearson as we further develop this growing opportunity."

Vishaal Gupta said: "Over the last 29 years I have worked with companies in different phases of their growth journeys. I've found that I am passionate about using transformative technologies to solve the pressing business challenges of clients. At Pearson, we have the differentiated capabilities to partner with global enterprises to solve for their skill challenges in this world which is being rapidly disrupted by AI."

Vishaal holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Computer Engineering degree from the Delhi College of Engineering. He is also involved in various projects to improve literacy in schools and communities across India. Vishaal is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360063/03_01_24_Vishaal_Gupta.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/4588545/Pearson_Logo.jpg