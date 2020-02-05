Pearson Expands Online Degree Partnership with Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson and Washington State University announced the renewal and expansion of their longstanding online degree partnership with the Carson College of Business. The partnership, now in its 8th year, powers Carson's online master of business administration (MBA) and executive MBA program, currently ranked #18 in the nation, according to US News & World Report.

The MBA programs provide a transformational experience for working professionals seeking an affordable and high-quality business education. In a hyper-competitive market where general trends around MBA application volume are down and many programs are challenged to fight enrollment declines, Washington State University's online program continues to increase enrollment.

"Washington State University understands that successful MBA programs need to be forward-thinking, innovative and student-focused," said Rod Bristow, president, global online learning, Pearson. "We could not be more pleased with our partnership and are excited to extend it well into the future. WSU has enabled us to demonstrate how our expertise helps world class institutions achieve growth--in enrollment and rankings--at a time of unprecedented MBA competition. This growth helps equip even more students with the tools they need to become successful business leaders."

"Pearson understands the importance of creating dynamic online learning environments and putting the student at the heart of everything we do," said Cheryl Oliver, associate dean for professional programs. "In addition they continue to develop and acquire new, innovative products for online education that enable our faculty to best serve learners, to increase our reach, and create lasting positive impact. I am thrilled to renew our partnership and create value for Carson Cougs."

Pearson Online Learning Services provides comprehensive online program management (OPM) services and partners with over 40 higher education institutions around the world, supporting approximately 350 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, in addition to certificates and non-credit-bearing credentials.

According to the Pearson Global Learner Survey , online education is expected to grow significantly, with 76% of people globally saying college students will be taking online courses within 10 years.

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees operating in 70 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more information, visit www.pearson.com .



WSU's online MBA program is internationally focused, designed to prepare future business professionals to be leaders on a global scale. Students can enroll in a general MBA track or choose one of four in-demand concentrations: finance, marketing, hospitality business management, or international business. For established professionals looking to advance as leaders, WSU also offers a top-ranked online Executive MBA focused on executive leadership. www.mba.wsu.edu

