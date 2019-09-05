Pearson Expands University of North Dakota Online Degree Partnership

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson and the University of North Dakota announced the expansion of their online degree partnership with the addition of a Master of Science with a major in Nursing program, a post-graduate certificate in nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice. The partnership with the Department of Nursing begins in the fall of 2019, with Pearson supporting the online programs into spring 2020 and beyond.

The Master of Science with a major in Nursing program offers four concentrations, including family nurse practitioner, adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner, nurse educator and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, while the Doctor of Nursing Practice program offers nurses another way to advance their career through leadership and teaching roles.

Many certification boards are pushing for nurses to obtain an advanced degree and some specialties will be required to have a Doctor of Nursing Practice in the near future. The post-master's DNP program is designed for APRNs including nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, midwives and nurse anesthetists.

"Pearson's partnership with the University of North Dakota will help prepare thousands of health care professionals to take the next step in their careers in the high-demand field of nursing," said Iwan Streichenberger, president of Pearson Online Learning Services. "These programs continue UND's strong track record of helping working professionals, no matter their age or geography, continue their education without having to leave the workforce."

"Our graduate nursing programs have a long history of elevating nurses' careers. This partnership will help us expand our reach and help prepare future leaders," said Dr. Diana Kostrzewski, Interim Dean, College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines.

Pearson provides comprehensive online program management (OPM) services and partners with around 40 higher education institutions supporting approximately 350 undergraduate and graduate programs across the country and around the globe and has produced more than 50,000 U.S. graduates in the last five years.

The Department of Nursing at UND has been educating nurses for over 100 years.

