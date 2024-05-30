Pearson Fuels Applauds Re-introduction of Flex Fuel Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of continued growth in E85 volumes, General Motors has certified new flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) for the 2025 model year. FFVs can use gasoline, E85 or any blend of the two.

E85 is a renewable, biomass-based fuel with lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions capable of achieving up to 80% below California gasoline. California uses more E85 than any state in the country and has recorded substantial year-over-year increases, solidifying the fuel's rising popularity.

E85 typically offers impactful price savings for FFV drivers

The 2025 Chevrolet Trax, as well as certain trim levels of the 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Buick Encore GX and Buick Envista will have E85 capabilities when they begin to hit dealership lots later this summer. Pearson Fuels, California's largest E85 supplier, says this should be welcome news for the state's drivers who regularly pay more than $5 for a gallon of gasoline.

"E85 is usually priced $1.50 to $2.00 cheaper per gallon at the pump," said Doug Vind, managing member of Pearson Fuels. "We estimate total savings last year would've surpassed $200 million collectively for California drivers who consistently chose E85 rather than gasoline. These new FFVs available for low-to-mid $20,000s are really an affordable, consumer-friendly SUV."

California had more than 1.1 million FFVs registered in the state at the start of 2024.

"While yearly E85 sales volumes in California have been increasing, the lack of FFV production has been a challenge for continued future growth," Vind said. "With the re-introduction of FFVs into the marketplace, we can now seriously reduce petroleum consumption to help the state meet its low carbon climate goals, while also substantially reducing costs for consumers."

New car buyers should check with their dealership when purchasing the vehicles listed above to ensure E85 capabilities.

Visit pearsonfuels.com or download the company's E85 Station Finder app to quickly locate E85 stations throughout California.

SOURCE Pearson Fuels