Pearson Fuels Celebrates E85 Day with $1.85 Fuel

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex fuel vehicle drivers can reap substantial savings on Aug. 5 in celebration of Pearson Fuel's first national E85 Day.

More than 200 Pearson Fuels retail stations will offer E85 for $1.85 per gallon from 8:30am Monday, Aug. 5 to 8:30am on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

E85 is a high-octane, renewable, biomass-based fuel for use in flex fuel vehicles (FFVs). FFVs are typically identifiable with a yellow gas cap, sticker inside the fuel door, or a "flex fuel" decal located on the vehicle. California uses more E85 than any state in the country and has recorded substantial year-over-year increases, solidifying the fuel's rising popularity.

"We're proud to work with our retail station partners to offer E85 for $1.85 per gallon for this 24-hour period," said Doug Vind, managing member of Pearson Fuels. "August 5th being the first, national E85 Day, we want to show appreciation to our existing E85 consumers, as well as encourage new FFV drivers to take advantage of this opportunity to save a lot of money and choose a cleaner-burning, renewable fuel."

E85 priced at $1.85 per gallon is well under half the cost of unleaded gas today in California.

While many FFVs on the road today are several model years old, new FFVs are now available from General Motors. The 2025 Chevrolet Trax and 2025 Buick Envista, as well as certain trim levels of the 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer and 2025 Buick Encore GX, will allow drivers to select E85 at the pump. "We are excited that GM is offering new FFVs again in California," Vind said. "These are well-designed SUVs and priced below $30,000. We are hopeful other car manufacturers will follow GM's leadership and begin offering California drivers more FFV options soon."

You can find a list of participating E85 Day stations at pearsonfuels.com or through the Pearson Fuels mobile app.

SOURCE Pearson Fuels