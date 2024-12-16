Pearson Fuels Opens 400th E85 Fueling Station in California

News provided by

Pearson Fuels

Dec 16, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson Fuels, California's largest E85 distributor, announced today its station network has grown to 400 retail sites offering E85.

The newest addition to the Pearson Fuels E85 network opened at a G&M Oil Company retail gas station at 1640 Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance.

E85 is typically dispensed from a yellow handled and intended for flex fuel vehicles.

"As Californians continue to wrestle with higher prices for everything from housing to electricity, we're proud to offer a more affordable gasoline alternative at our 400 retail E85 stations throughout the state," said Doug Vind, managing member of Pearson Fuels.

Pearson Fuels and G&M Oil have partnered at more than 100 locations in the state to offer E85 – with more stations on the way.

"We will continue to add E85 at any retail site we can," said Adam Sparks, G&M Oil Company general manager. "Our relationship with Pearson Fuels helps us be the most competitive for our customers."

E85 is a high-octane, renewable, biomass-based fuel typically dispensed via a yellow handle and used in flex fuel vehicles (FFVs).

"With the state's adoption of stricter targets to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard, E85 can play a strategic role in helping California meet its clean air goals, Vind said. "Governor Newsom has been searching for ways to lower gas prices without minimizing air quality; E85 is the win-win that saves drivers money at the pump while substantially reducing GHG emissions."

"This is why our partnership with G&M has been so successful," said Greg Jones, Pearson Fuels director of business development. "G&M understands how to leverage E85's many benefits and is also one of the most competitively priced retailers in the business."

Pearson Fuels estimates a typical FFV driver in California would have saved nearly $400 last year by filling with E85 rather than gasoline. For a super commuter, those savings would have approached $750 – leading to annual fuel cost reductions surpassing $200 million benefiting California motorists.

SOURCE Pearson Fuels

