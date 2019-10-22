Pearson Fuels Partners with World Energy to Deliver An Advanced E85 Flex Fuel

"Replacing petroleum with Renewable Naphtha in our E85 Flex Fuel allows us to deliver a sustainable and high-quality product to our customers that is greener, healthier, more economical and boasts a Research Octane of over one hundred," said Mike Lewis, Co-Founder of Pearson Fuels. "Working with a partner like World Energy enables us to bring this new renewable E85 Flex Fuel to California motorists and expand our distribution of green fuels and energy in one of the largest fuel markets in the U.S."

Through its Paramount California facility, World Energy produces RD and RN using agricultural waste as a feedstock. These waste-feedstocks are fed into World Energy's hydrotreating unit to produce RD and RN, along with SAF. Through the partnership between Pearson Fuels and World Energy, the companies are delivering E85 Flex Fuel containing the highest percentage of renewable components in the U.S. The RN produced at World Energy's Paramount facility results in E85 Flex Fuel that is up to 55 percent cleaner than gasoline.

"Pearson Fuels' initiative to blend our RN with their E85 will drive immediate and positive environmental change in the communities they serve," said John Zeidler, COO, World Energy. "We will always support companies like Pearson Fuels that are committed to finding new and innovative ways to make it easier for people to have access to low-carbon fuel products."

Pricing and Availability

E85 Flex Fuel blended with RN is available immediately at participating retail E85 Flex Fuel stations in California. Visit pearsonfuels.com and download the company's E85 Station Finder app to quickly and efficiently locate Flex Fuel stations throughout California. E85 Flex Fuel is specified for use in Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV's). California currently has over 1.5 million FFV's on the road today. E85 Flex Fuel is a sustainable, low-carbon, high octane motor fuel that typically sells for 50 to 75 cents per gallon less than regular unleaded gasoline. Station Owners interested in learning more about participating in Pearson Fuels' Premier Station Program should contact Kamila Duncan at kduncan@pearsonfuels.com or call at (619) 432-9479.

About Pearson Fuels

Pearson Fuels is the largest distributor of E85 Flex Fuel in California, supplying over 170 locations throughout the state. With over 1.5 million Flex Fuel Vehicles on the road today in California, the potential for growth of E85 at the Retail Station level is enormous. Pearson Fuels is opening 4 - 5 new retail E85 Flex Fuel Stations every month. The Company's goal is to provide E85 Flex Fuel for FFV owners in every community throughout California. For more information visit pearsonfuels.com.

About World Energy

World Energy is one of the largest and longest-serving advanced biofuel suppliers in North America. Founded in 1998, the company operates biodiesel manufacturing plants in Houston, Texas, Natchez, Miss., Rome, Ga., Harrisburg, Pa., Hamilton, Ont., a renewable diesel refinery in Paramount, Calif., and distribution hubs throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit worldenergy.net.

