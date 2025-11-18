Pearson Launches AI-Powered Communication Coach to Transform Everyday Work into Continuous Learning

Integrated into the Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration suite, Communication Coach delivers real-time communication feedback—directly in the flow of work.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the launch of Communication Coach, an AI-powered learning product developed as part of the company's co-innovation efforts with Microsoft. Integrated into Microsoft 365, Communication Coach is designed to improve the communication ability of both native English and non-native English speakers and can be adapted to any level of professional looking to improve their communication skills.

Pearson Communication Coach

Pearson's Communication Coach analyzes an employee's speech, communication data, and meeting interactions. It then combines that data with Pearson's trusted learning science and learning content. As a result, the Communication Coach delivers real-time tips and feedback on grammar, vocabulary, tone, expression, clarity and professional interactions. Communication Coach is underpinned by Pearson's skills intelligence engine, which draws on data sets from Pearson properties like Faethm and Credly, the world's largest certification platform. In addition, the skills engine can draw on company specific platforms and can be fine-tuned with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Communication Coach is aligned with Pearson's Global Scale of English, the company's proprietary rubric to benchmark English language proficiency.

"We all know that good communication skills are one of the core criteria for doing well at work. Communication Coach is Pearson's way of helping people build that critical skill. By integrating helpful hints, nudges, and tips into trusted products that millions of people use every day, we can dramatically scale our ability to help people progress and succeed," said Vishaal Gupta, President Enterprise Learning Solutions at Pearson. "Together with Microsoft, we're helping people build their communication ability by delivering low stress learning directly in the flow of work where they can effectively get their points across and progress with confidence."

"At Microsoft, we believe AI should empower people—not just processes," said Ranveer Chandra, VP Copilot Tuning at Microsoft. "Together with Pearson, we're bringing AI skilling, tuned to the organization's data, directly in the flow of work, helping individuals accelerate how they learn, communicate, and grow in their careers. By embedding intelligent, personalized tools into products like Teams and Copilot, we're delivering human-centered solutions that drive meaningful progress—for every employee, in every role."

Pearson is among the first learning companies to integrate its trusted, learning science-backed capabilities into Microsoft 365 workflows to help millions of people develop the skills to succeed in their careers. Building on the Microsoft and Pearson partnership announced earlier in the year, Communication Coach will be previewed at Microsoft Ignite 2025, with pilots and general availability in 2026. This product also advances Pearson's commitment to growing and scaling enterprise learning and skilling in the era of AI.

About Pearson

At Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

Media Contacts:

