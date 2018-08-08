Pearson Launches New Elementary Literacy Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the digital education company, today announced the launch of a new literacy program— myView Literacy for the elementary grades. myView Literacy promotes higher student achievement through a reading and writing workshop model that reflects the research of an expert team of authors whose mission is to empower educators as they help students reach their fullest potential as critical thinkers and independent learners.







"Developing reading and writing skills for young learners is a cornerstone for academic success in all subject areas," said Bethlam Forsa, managing director of learning services for Pearson. "myView Literacy enables educators to deliver high-quality literacy instruction to meet the growing and changing needs of their students, ensuring they are well prepared to reach their fullest potential as independent thinkers and learners."







Teachers use authentic texts to explicitly model and teach students the literacy competencies associated with reading like a writer and writing for a reader. myView Literacy engages students through culturally-relevant selections, teaches them to think critically about what they read and makes what they're learning relevant to their world.

"Engagement is not about having fun things for kids to do. It is about finding a space inside of kids that really connects them with their learning. It is all about belonging," said Ernest Morell, coyle professor of literacy education and director for the Center for Literacy Education at the University of Notre Dame.







Mini lessons with authentic literacy activities foster student engagement, participation and collaboration. Ongoing progress monitoring allows teachers to assess individual student needs quickly and effectively. With this data in hand, teachers can easily assign small group and independent work. In the interactive write-in student book or digital edition, students annotate texts in meaningful ways while they work independently or in whole group and small groups.







"We are very excited about seeing all the research, round tables and discussions with teachers that have brought this program to fruition," said Leigh Ann Garcia, vice president of K-12 literacy product management for Pearson. "We recognize that teachers will view the workshop elements through the lens of their own students' strengths and challenges. myView Literacy provides the flexibility for teachers to customize each workshop to meet student needs."







myView Literacy joins Pearson's K-12 suite of literacy programs, including myPerspectives, a comprehensive English Language Arts program for grades 6-12. For more information, more information about Pearson's myView Literacy solution, visit: www.pearsonschool.com/myviewliteracy.

