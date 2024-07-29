Pearson leads the AI charge with multiple new innovations to enhance student learning and educator efficiency

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its broader strategy update to investors, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced new generative AI-powered tools to support teaching and learning across various age levels.

Last summer, Pearson became the first major higher education publisher to integrate generative AI study tools into its proprietary academic content. Pearson is accelerating its AI efforts through additional features debuting next month to provide a richer, more engaging experience for both students and educators. These include:

Pearson+ Channels Video Image

Expanded reach of Pearson's AI study tools : Millions more students will have access to new AI study tools in time for fall back-to-school as they are on track to extend into a further c.80 titles, including expansion into international editions. 70,000 students have already started using Pearson's AI study tools in Pearson's teaching and learning platforms, Mastering and MyLab, and their closely integrated Pearson+ eTextbooks.

: Millions more students will have access to new AI study tools in time for fall back-to-school as they are on track to extend into a further c.80 titles, including expansion into international editions. 70,000 students have already started using Pearson's AI study tools in Pearson's teaching and learning platforms, Mastering and MyLab, and their closely integrated Pearson+ eTextbooks. New AI study tool features : Pearson is adding three new AI tools to Pearson+ Channels. Students will be able to upload their syllabus to generate personalized learning experiences in the order they appear in the syllabus. A new AI tutor will help students get "unstuck" with steps to solve problems along with unique video content and practice questions. A final feature includes an AI tutor on top of each video that will answer questions about the concepts in the video.

: Pearson is adding three new AI tools to Pearson+ Channels. Students will be able to upload their syllabus to generate personalized learning experiences in the order they appear in the syllabus. A new AI tutor will help students get "unstuck" with steps to solve problems along with unique video content and practice questions. A final feature includes an AI tutor on top of each video that will answer questions about the concepts in the video. New AI instructor tool : A generative AI tool , designed to help instructors efficiently build assignments, will be added to 25 business, math, science, and nursing titles in the US next month. This new tool will allow educators to spend more time working directly with their students, and less on time-consuming, but important tasks like assignment design and creation.

: A , designed to help instructors efficiently build assignments, will be added to 25 business, math, science, and nursing titles in the US next month. This new tool will allow educators to spend more time working directly with their students, and less on time-consuming, but important tasks like assignment design and creation. New AI tools for high school learners and teachers: Pearson's full-time online K-12 public school program, Connections Academy, is adapting the AI tools from Pearson's higher education courseware for certain subjects in its high school curriculum. Connections Academy teachers can also now use AI-based tools to design assessments for their students.

Tony Prentice, Chief Product Officer, said: "It's encouraging to see students so actively engaged with our AI-powered tools, embracing this massive change in the technology landscape and driving new demand. Our unique approach combines AI with our trusted content to unlock new ways to personalize learning and teaching that will help people realize the life they imagine through learning."

In addition to the introduction of new AI tools, Pearson is also working on an AI teaching assistant for English language teachers that supports teachers as they plan and create lessons for students who are English language learners.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning scientists, vetted by subject matter experts, and based on content from Pearson's library of higher education materials. Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience.

