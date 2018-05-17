Pearson Partners with Columbia College on All-Inclusive Tuition Initiative for Students

Pearson's Inclusive Access program enables institutions to deliver high-quality digital course materials, including MyLab™ and Mastering™, Revel™ and eTexts to students on or before the first day of class at a savings of up to 70 percent. Educators can gain valuable insights into students' learning activity through data access, enabling them to continuously track and assess students' progress while engaging with these immersive platforms.

"Pearson is excited to be a part of this transparent new tuition model that ensures students have access to their course materials on the first day of class and with no surprise costs or extra fees," said Tom Malek, senior vice president of partnerships for Pearson. "By providing students with a clear, predictable tuition, Columbia College is removing a common barrier that impedes access to higher education for so many students."

"Pearson has a long history of providing quality educational products and services while meeting the constantly evolving technological needs of today's student," said Dr. Piyusha Singh, Columbia College's interim provost and vice president for Online Education. "Our TruitionSM initiative, which offers our adult and online students books at no cost while also eliminating all fees, includes quality partners like Pearson and we are looking forward to continuing working with them."

Inclusive Access is part of Pearson's ongoing commitment to making college more accessible and more affordable for students, and establishing equity in access to critical course materials.

About Pearson

Pearson is the world's learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit www.pearson.com.

About Columbia College of Missouri

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. The college, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, has more than 30 locations and offers day, evening and online classes. Columbia College educates more than 20,000 students each year and has more than 86,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit www.ccis.edu.

