Pearson Partners with Three New Online Schools Approved to Open in Fall 2018

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson today is announcing the approval of three new online public charter schools that will leverage its Connections Academy offering. Florida Connections Academy (FCA), Lighthouse Connections Academy (LCA) in Michigan, and Great River Connections Academy (GRCA) in Ohio join 34 other Connections Academy-supported schools in 27 states. All three schools will offer state-certified teachers, an award-winning curriculum, technology tools, electives, and in-person and online social experiences for families who want an individualized approach to education.

The announcement showcases Pearson's commitment to K-12 education and digital learning by supporting online schools that provide students in these states access to quality education regardless of where they live or how they learn best.

"As the landscape of learning shifts and evolves, we are thrilled to partner with the Governing Boards of three new online schools in the United States," said Tom ap Simon, managing director for Pearson's Online & Blended Learning K-12 group. "Providing school options that meet the needs of the modern learner is crucial to students with diverse preferences and needs, and we are encouraged by the successes we have seen so far."

In Michigan, demand for the Connections Academy program has often exceeded the available space in existing virtual schools. Lighthouse Connections Academy will join Michigan Connections and Great Lakes Cyber Academy and expects to serve approximately 300 K-12 students statewide. Great River Connections Academy will join Ohio Connections Academy and can serve as many as 1,000 students in its first year. Florida Connections Academy will initially serve students in grades K-8, and and will expand to serve grades K-12 by its fifth year. The school expects to serve 1,200 students statewide. As public schools, there are no fees or tuition to attend.

All three of the new virtual schools will follow curriculum from the nationally recognized Connections Academy® program, which combines resources from leading publishers with cutting-edge, yet easy-to-use, technology tools and hands-on materials. Learning from home, students will work closely with state certified teachers using daily lesson plans that can be personalized to meet individual student needs. A parent, or another adult "Learning Coach" helps to monitor student progress in the home.

The virtual school approach of Florida Connections Academy, Lighthouse Connections Academy, and Great River Connections Academy aims to support an array of students who need an alternative to a traditional brick-and-mortar classroom. Students seeking out Connections Academy are often those who are significantly ahead or behind in the classroom, need a flexible schedule (such as student athletes or those with health issues), struggling with issues like bullying or who may just want a more individualized approach to learning. In many cases, families who seek more involvement in their child's education can also find success in the Connections Academy program.

