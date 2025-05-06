Pearson plc - (the "Company") Notification of PDMRs' Interests

News provided byPearson
May 06, 2025, 12:09 ET
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tom ap Simon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Higher Education and Virtual Learning
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
83,114
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 83,114 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sharon Hague
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – English Language Learning
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
44,995
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 44,995 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Vishaal Gupta
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Enterprise Learning and Skills
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
110,063
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 110,063 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Arthur Valentine
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Assessment & Qualifications
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
90,745
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 90,745 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]
Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg
Share this article