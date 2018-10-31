Pearson Realize™ Selected as Google for Education Premier Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's learning company, today announced Pearson Realize ™, its single sign-on platform for accessing thousands of learning resources, assessments, student data and management tools, is now a Google for Education Premier Partner. Pearson Realize is one of the first products from a major education company to achieve premier status in the Google for Education Partner Program.

Realize empowers educators to customize materials, access student work and streamline planning. Students have access to thousands of interactive learning resources and assignments, including one of the largest libraries of online formative assessments. As a Google for Education Premier Partner, Realize is one of the first platforms to offer educators and students smooth integration, support and flexibility with Google Classroom. Teachers can import rosters from Google Classroom and create new classes in Realize. When they assign Realize content to students, scores flow into Realize and are recorded in Google Classroom as well.

"For teachers and learners to realize the transformative power of digital learning in today's classrooms, we must ensure they can quickly and easily access resources, assignments and assessments and that the systems they use on a daily basis are seamlessly integrated," said Bethlam Forsa, managing director, Pearson US Learning Services. "We teamed up with Google to deliver that powerful, integrated digital learning experience to millions of students and teachers in classrooms around the country."

"Pearson's partnership with Google Classroom to integrate Realize will give teachers greater autonomy to manage students quickly who are already set up in the system," said Sheryl Winter, educational technologist at Springboro Community City Schools outside of Dayton, Ohio.

"We are excited to welcome Pearson Realize as a Google for Education Premier Partner. Pearson's Classroom integration will create a more seamless experience for educators using the platform alongside G Suite," said Emma Fish, head of Google for Education Partnerships.

Pearson US Learning Services provides educational content to grades K-12 in North America through print and digital instructional materials and professional services designed to deliver learning and teaching results. Pearson Realize and its new Google integration will be demonstrated at the 2019 Future of Educational Technology Conference (FETC), January 28-30 in Orlando.

For more information, go to: www.pearsonschool.com/realize

About Pearson

Pearson is the world's learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit www.pearson.com .

Contact: Scott Overland scott.overland@pearson.com, (202) 909-4520

SOURCE Pearson Education, Inc.

