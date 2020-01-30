Pearson Recognized for Commitment to Equality by Three Leading Organizations

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson announced that its longstanding commitment to an inclusive workplace has been recognized by a trio of renowned international organizations. These honors include a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index and inclusion on the Stonewall Top 100 UK Employers and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

HRC's Corporate Equality Index is the United States' premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The Stonewall Top 100 Employers are the best performing employers on Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index 2020, an annual audit of lesbian, gay, bi and trans inclusion by employers across workplaces, services and communities.

The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

"We have worked hard to build a company that values diversity and inclusion—not only in the workplace, but embedded in our mission to help people from all backgrounds make progress in their lives through learning," said John Fallon, CEO of Pearson. "I am so proud of all of our Pearson colleagues who have created a workplace that is safe and welcoming no matter who you are or who you love. These three outstanding organizations do tremendous work in advancing equality across the corporate world and I am committed to Pearson remaining a leader on these issues."

This marks the seventh time that Pearson has received the top mark on the HRC CEI, the second time to be included in the Bloomberg GEI and the first time we have been selected for the Stonewall Top 100.

About Pearson



We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees operating in 70 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more information, visit www.pearson.com .

