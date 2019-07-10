Pearson Releases First Higher Education Courseware Skill for Amazon Alexa

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's learning company today announced the release of the Pearson Revel skill for Amazon Alexa. The addition of the Alexa skill is a part of Pearson's "digital first" strategy, developing products that are affordable and are experience led, with interactive learning and assessment, in many cases powered by AI.

The free skill for Amazon Alexa gives students utilizing Revel another option to learn and study on their terms. It makes it easy to check assignment due dates, and even listen to assigned text via the audio playlist feature on Amazon Echo devices or other Alexa-enabled devices. This is the first higher education courseware skill available for Alexa. Students can search "Alexa Skill for Revel" via the Amazon Marketplace and once the skill is enabled, simply say "Alexa, open Pearson Revel" to start.

"It's clear that students want a variety of digital options that help them learn in more engaging ways and Pearson is bringing that to the places they know and use," said Tim Bozik, president of global product, Pearson. "People are turning to Amazon Alexa to listen to music, check the weather and news, and get reminders; now they can use this familiar virtual assistant to support their learning in a way that fits how they live."

"The way that students access and consume learning content is changing," said Teresa Carlson, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Pearson's new Alexa skill gives students simplified, convenient access to important course content that helps to maximize their learning."

Pearson Revel is a fully digital, interactive learning environment hosted by Amazon Web Services that replaces the textbook. Revel presents an affordable, seamless blend of author-created digital text, media, and assessment based on learning science. Students will be able to read, practice, and study in one continuous experience — anytime, anywhere, on any device. Revel currently is available for approximately 400 titles for an average price of $64 per course.

