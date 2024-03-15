Pearson Study Reveals English Language Fluency Key to AI-Proofing Florida Jobs

Floridians who speak English as a second language focused on reducing AI-related job uncertainty

MIAMI, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, today announced the results of a study looking at what motivates professionals across Florida to study a language, finding that concerns include someday losing their job to AI and automation, as well as seeing English fluency as the biggest hindrance to personal and professional success.

Titled "How English Empowers Your Tomorrow: The Life Changing Impact of Learning English on your Career and Beyond," the Pearson findings for Florida include:

The concern about AI's impact on careers crosses the generations. 52% of Baby Boomers learning English as a second language are motivated to learn English as a strategic move, preparing for potential job shifts due to AI advancements. Even Gen Z (38%), though less concerned, acknowledges the need for language skills to prepare to be potentially moved out of their current career.





While 90% of respondents say on-the-job training of language skills are important, just 31% say their jobs offer anything like that today. Lack of fluency is keeping many immigrants to Florida in jobs below the ones they left at home. 37% of people of Florida immigrants are working in jobs they consider to be lower status than their previous roles, citing lack of language proficiency as the reason for the career step backwards.

The report also found second language English speakers report higher job satisfaction with advanced English proficiency, and that fluency helps in social circles too, unlocking opportunities to feel more comfortable and make friends. Additionally, 36% cited proficiency as key to accessing critical services in fields like healthcare and education.

"Our study underscores the transformative power of language proficiency," said Paula Sacchini, the Miami-based head of marketing for North America for Pearson. "As AI continues to shape the workforce, English fluency becomes a critical asset for career resilience and for unlocking your full personal and professional potential."

Pearson chose Florida as a key market to study due to its international diversity, rapid growth and the number of businesses considering Florida for a base of operations in the near future. With reports estimating as many as 1,200 people move to Florida in the average day, the continued prosperity of these new Floridians will continue to require assessment on how to measure and develop the necessary skills to ensure the state's workforce is ready for tomorrow's changing career landscape.

Pearson interviewed more than 5,000 speakers of English as a second or additional language from Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, and Florida. Across all regions, the vast majority (80%) believe English skills are directly linked to higher earning potential, while two fifths (40%) think strong English language skills can lead to as much as a 50-80% salary increase.

Those with the highest English proficiency are more satisfied with their existing income and jobs. According to the research, three quarters (75%) of advanced English speakers are satisfied with their income, compared with less than half (47%) of beginner English speakers. Nearly 9 in 10 (88%) advanced speakers are satisfied with their job, but this number goes down to fewer than two thirds (64%) among beginners.

"This new research shows the importance of English in helping people lead more fulfilling lives both in and outside of the workplace," said Gio Giovannelli, president of Pearson, English Language Learning. "And yet, many people still struggle with a lack of confidence in their English proficiency, which is having an impact on their ability to perform daily tasks at work, to interact with others, and even to simply engage with the world around them, or on social media. With an AI-dominated future causing job uncertainty, the importance of English as a differentiating skill will only grow, which is why we're encouraging people who want to learn English to act now and boost their skills fast with learning that's personalised to their level."

Pearson commissioned the research in line with its Global Scale of English (GSE) framework. The GSE offers fast language learning by understanding exactly where each individual is on their journey and giving them confidence in their own skills. With the research, Pearson wanted to understand people's reasons for learning English, as well as their current confidence levels when using the language.

Globally, the results showed English skills are critical beyond just job and income prospects:

79% of respondents said it's an important skill in their personal lives

81% think it will be increasingly necessary in the future.

Nearly half said that making progress in English has made them confident across all areas of their life.

Motivators for wanting to learn English outside of work included:

a desire to travel more (55%),

to be able to watch TV, film and online content in English (50%) and

to be able to read the English around them (48%).

For more information on Pearson and to improve your English skills with the GSE, please visit: The Impact of English - Learners, English Language | Pearson Languages.

About the research

Pearson's study of more than 5,000 speakers of English as a second or additional language was conducted by PSB Insights at the end of 2023 across Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy and Florida.

Respondents were aged 18-64, who were not fluent in English, didn't speak it as a first language, and were either: actively learning English, regularly using English at work, professionally motivated to learn English or believed English would make their job easier or improve their job prospects.

