Pearson to Expand Generative AI Study Tools to More Pearson+ eTextbooks

News provided by

Pearson

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) today announced plans to further expand its beta AI study tools into additional Pearson+ eTextbooks. Generative AI tools are an increasingly popular feature for thousands of students in both Pearson+ eTextbooks and in Pearson's MyLab and Mastering homework platforms. Now, even more students will benefit, with at least 40 math, science, business, and nursing titles available for fall back to school in both products.

Continue Reading

"We've had a great response to our AI offering from students and instructors, and we're excited for millions more to experience these features this year. As we expand our AI study tools, we are learning more about what students want and are acting on their feedback. When we combine learning science and trusted content with AI technology, our products are even more effective in helping students learn and instructors teach," said Tony Prentice, Pearson's Chief Product Officer.

By combining new technologies with world class learning content, students say they are already seeing the benefits to their education. Since the start of the beta, tens of thousands of students have used Pearson's AI study tools and have shown strong levels of engagement and positive feedback. In fact, students in the initial selection of three Pearson+ eTextbooks have initiated more than 331,000 interactions with AI study tools to help them learn by generating explanations, summaries, and practice questions. Those who used the AI tools spent more time in their courseware and 75% of users said the tools were 'helpful' or 'very helpful' for their studies.

With more than 80% of its products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience to educate, certify, and credential students and the workforce.

About Pearson
At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pearson

Also from this source

Pearson opens bookings for new PTE Core English proficiency test for Canadian economic migration visa purposes

Pearson opens bookings for new PTE Core English proficiency test for Canadian economic migration visa purposes

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, today announced that bookings are now open for PTE Core, its newest English language...
Pearson startet Anmeldung für den neuen PTE Core-Englischtest für kanadische Arbeitsvisa

Pearson startet Anmeldung für den neuen PTE Core-Englischtest für kanadische Arbeitsvisa

Wie das weltweit führende Lernunternehmen Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) heute mitteilte, ist ab sofort die Anmeldung für PTE Core möglich, den neuesten Test ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.