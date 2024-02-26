Pearson to Expand Generative AI Study Tools to More Pearson+ eTextbooks

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) today announced plans to further expand its beta AI study tools into additional Pearson+ eTextbooks. Generative AI tools are an increasingly popular feature for thousands of students in both Pearson+ eTextbooks and in Pearson's MyLab and Mastering homework platforms. Now, even more students will benefit, with at least 40 math, science, business, and nursing titles available for fall back to school in both products.

"We've had a great response to our AI offering from students and instructors, and we're excited for millions more to experience these features this year. As we expand our AI study tools, we are learning more about what students want and are acting on their feedback. When we combine learning science and trusted content with AI technology, our products are even more effective in helping students learn and instructors teach," said Tony Prentice, Pearson's Chief Product Officer.

By combining new technologies with world class learning content, students say they are already seeing the benefits to their education. Since the start of the beta, tens of thousands of students have used Pearson's AI study tools and have shown strong levels of engagement and positive feedback. In fact, students in the initial selection of three Pearson+ eTextbooks have initiated more than 331,000 interactions with AI study tools to help them learn by generating explanations, summaries, and practice questions. Those who used the AI tools spent more time in their courseware and 75% of users said the tools were 'helpful' or 'very helpful' for their studies.

With more than 80% of its products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience to educate, certify, and credential students and the workforce.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

