Pearson Unveils Generative AI Foundations Certification

AI proficiency is emerging as a must-have skill across all industries. Pearson's new program offers training and verification of Generative AI knowledge.

Part of suite of certifications aimed at critical career skills

Foundational; for professionals and students, including high schoolers

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the launch of its Generative AI Foundations certification. The program is designed to equip professionals and students, including high schoolers, with the essential skills needed to work with generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) technologies. The certification demonstrates a formal level of Gen AI proficiency for employers who are increasingly using AI tools to boost productivity, efficiency, and workflow.

Demand for generative AI skill is skyrocketing across industries and employers are increasingly making it a requirement. According to the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report1 from Microsoft and LinkedIn, 66% of business leaders indicate they would not hire candidates lacking AI skills. Additionally, 71% prefer to hire a less experienced candidate who possesses AI skills over a more experienced one without them.

Developed by Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, and a leader in career and skills credentialing, the Generative AI Foundations certification is part of its broader Critical Career Skills portfolio. This initiative provides both training and certification for learners, creating a one-stop shop for AI education and other in-demand skills like communication. To help ensure the certification reflects current industry demands, Pearson has partnered with Mindstone, a global leader in AI training. Mindstone's practical AI application training enhances the relevance and value of Pearson's Generative AI Foundations certification for learners at all stages in their careers.

Dr. Gary Gates, managing director, Pearson VUE stated, "Generative AI is reshaping how early-in-career and seasoned professionals work, learn, and create across every sector. Certiport's Generative AI Foundations certification equips people with technical AI skills and an ethical framework for principled AI use, addressing the skills gap and establishing a benchmark for Generative AI competency."

The Generative AI Foundations certification will be available starting October 1 through Mindhub and Certiport. It will also be delivered on Pearson VUE's online testing platform (OnVUE), and in test centers within the Certiport network. Flexible purchasing options are available.

This new certification will validate an individual's proficiency in key areas such as:

Understanding generative AI methods and models

Mastering the basics of prompt engineering and prompt refinement--a universal process of inquiry with Gen AI systems

Grasping the societal impact of AI, including recognizing bias and understanding privacy concerns

For more information about the Certiport Generative AI Foundations certification, please visit Certiport.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) certification program, the Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Project Management Institute Project Management Ready certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on X at www.x.com/certiport.

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Sami Miller, Media and Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

Caroline Darrington, Senior Global PR & Communications Manager [email protected]

1 2024_Work_Trend_Index_Annual_Report (z01.azurefd.net)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg