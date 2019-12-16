Pearson Ventures Announces Investments in Springboard and Knowledge to Practice

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pearson, the world's learning company, announced its first investments through Pearson Ventures. Pearson Ventures invests in companies creating new market opportunities using innovative business models, future technologies and new educational experiences. The education technology startups that received investments - Springboard and Knowledge to Practice (K2P) - are focused on lifelong learning and employability. The investments total $4.2 million with Springboard at $2.2 million and Knowledge to Practice (K2P) at $2 million.

Springboard provides an online boot camp for high-demand digital skills, with 1-on-1 industry mentors and job support, and a job guarantee, which ensures students are placed in new positions within six months or they are refunded their tuition. Based out of San Francisco, California, Springboard seeks to make learning accessible, with support from advisors and mentors who understand the skills needed to succeed.

Knowledge to Practice (K2P), located in Bethesda, Maryland, delivers practice-changing, healthcare education solutions to hospitals and health professionals that help to transform patient care, drive continuity of care, and bridge the gap between quality and competency. K2P's learning platform combines curriculum and assessments designed through adult learning theory to deliver analytics, personalized learning programs, self-assessments, and integrated care resources to improve patient outcomes.

"We are pleased to invest in Springboard and Knowledge to Practice (K2P), both companies shaping the future of education," said Pedro Vasconcellos, head of investments, Pearson Ventures. "Each company aligns closely with Pearson's five-year strategy and vision. Springboard brings a sharp focus on employability outcomes and Knowledge to Practice (K2P) delivers relevant and up-to-date content in an innovative and flexible manner."

Through Pearson Ventures, Pearson continues its commitment to improve learner outcomes, to use digital to reach more people and to invest in businesses that have a positive impact on learners. Pearson Ventures is another way Pearson is becoming more innovative, learner-centered and future-focused.

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees in nearly 70 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people.



Contact: Scott Overland, (202) 909-4520

Scott.Overland@pearson.com

SOURCE Pearson

Related Links

www.pearson.com

