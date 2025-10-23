Pearson's Connections Academy and the Center for Energy Workforce Development Announce Partnership to Power the Future Workforce

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced a partnership with the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD). This collaboration will expand career-connected learning opportunities for Pearson's Connections Academy students, helping them explore pathways into the energy sector through enhanced curriculum, mentorship, and credentialing.

The U.S. energy industry is projected to hire millions of new and replacement workers over the next decade. Driven by AI, the expansion of data centers, growth in energy consumption, and onshoring, energy sector employment is expected to outpace other industries for years to come.

Meeting this demand requires a prepared, future-ready workforce in areas like engineering, skilled trades, business, and more. CEWD, a national, neutral energy workforce nonprofit, is tackling this challenge head-on by helping industry, education, and community partners connect learning to impactful energy careers.

"This partnership is a powerful example of how we can connect students to meaningful, real-world opportunities in high-demand industries," said Casey Welch, vice president for career in Pearson's Virtual Learning business. "Whether through fossil fuels, natural gas, nuclear and hydro or wind, solar, and biofuels, this partnership with CEWD reflects our vision to help students build skills that matter — not just for their futures, but for the future of the energy workforce."

A cornerstone of this partnership is the Energy Industry Fundamentals 2.0 (EIF 2.0) curriculum—a robust, free, virtual course offering 120 hours of instruction, including labs and interactive exercises. Designed for high school students and beyond, EIF 2.0 connects participants with foundational knowledge about energy and career path opportunities.

Students who complete the program earn an industry-recognized credential that demonstrates workforce readiness and gives them a competitive edge for internships and jobs in the energy sector.

Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, Connections Academy has tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students via expanded College and Career Readiness offerings.

Launched in spring 2023, Connections Academy's tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit from select colleges and universities.

"As the energy evolution continues, it's critical that we have a robust workforce in place to power America's energy future," said Missy Henriksen, executive director of CEWD. "There is a wide range of roles essential to making that happen, but an awareness gap still exists. It's a gap we're working to close with programming like EIF 2.0 and this partnership with Pearson, who shares our goal of helping students discover energy careers through expanded and accessible education."

Partnerships with professional organizations like CEWD broaden students' exposure to career opportunities and exemplify Pearson's approach to advancing workforce development by connecting education to employment. Providing workforce readiness solutions for learners, employers, and sectors reflects Pearson's broader strategy to supporting early career pathways, credentialing, and lifelong learning — ensuring every learner is equipped to succeed in the future of work.

