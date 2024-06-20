Partnership to offer unique workforce experiences, insight into growing fields and opportunities, as well as connection to collegiate and industry partners

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) and its Connections Academy, the fully online public school program serving K-12 students, announced today a strategic partnership with the SEMI Foundation, the 501(c)(3) arm of SEMI, a global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing, semiconductor, and design supply chain market. The partnership with the SEMI Foundation, which leads the association's global workforce development and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, offers Connections Academy students, families, and educators' insight, connections and opportunities in these rapidly growing fields.

Pearson’s Connections Academy and the SEMI Foundation Partner to Connect High School Students, Families and Educators to the Semiconductor Industry

As well as building awareness and interest in the semiconductor industry, the partnership with the SEMI Foundation will provide access to programs and opportunities, including internships, apprenticeships and scholarships for students, educators, and families. There will also be exploration of career technical education training and digital badging for experiences with the SEMI Foundation, whose programs are informed by more than 3,000 member companies worldwide.

The semiconductor industry, which fuels a wide range of products in almost every sector-- from computers and smartphones to cars, factory equipment and appliances--is projected to grow nearly 80% to 460,000 workers needed by 2030 in the United States. Significant federal funding is being allocated towards the effort to close this workforce gap. Over the next 20 years in the U.S., there will be a $350B+ investment from projects that have been launched via the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act.

"Businesses in the semiconductor industry are developing strategies to engage early talent in response to massive and increasing demand in the sector," said Casey Welch, Vice President for Career in Pearson's virtual learning division. "Pearson is proud to partner with SEMI to help close this workforce gap by providing students, families, and educators in Connections Academy schools and the broader K-12 community with the important connections and experiences needed to pave their way to meaningful opportunities in the industry's diverse businesses."

"A strong workforce is crucial in ensuring the success of investments made through the CHIPS and Science Act. New and expanded semiconductor facilities across the U.S. will require a growing number of technicians, engineers, project managers, as well as non-technical staff to truly fulfill the promise of a strengthened domestic semiconductor industry," said Shari Liss, Executive Director of the SEMI Foundation. "This partnership with Pearson's Connections Academy will help inform the next generation of the variety of career opportunities the CHIPS and Science Act offers, and it will better prepare students to enter a high-tech industry that continues to be foundational to the modern world."

The partnership with the SEMI Foundation is part of Connections Academy's expanded slate of college and career readiness offerings for middle and high school students. Launched in spring 2023, the initiatives offer an innovative new tri-credit approach where courses can deliver high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit toward over 150 U.S. bachelor's degree programs.

About the SEMI Foundation

The SEMI Foundation 's mission is to support economic opportunity for workers and the sustained growth of the microelectronics industry through creating pathways and opportunities for job seekers, and tools and systems for semiconductor companies to attract, develop, retain, and advance a diverse and skilled workforce. Founded in 2001 as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, the Foundation's first two decades were focused on experiential STEM programs for high school students globally. In the last few years, Foundation programs have expanded dramatically with more than a dozen distinct workforce development initiatives grounded in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The Foundation leverages its robust networks and partnerships to serve jobseekers and influence equitable recruitment, hiring, retention, and advancement on local, regional, national, and global levels.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442055/PearsonCA_SEMI_PR_Image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442054/Pearson_CA_SEMI_logolockups_2_Logo.jpg