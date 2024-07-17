WOKING, United Kingdom, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeaSoup, a leading provider of eco-friendly cloud solutions, has announced a collaboration with Midas Immersion Cooling, a manufacturer of liquid immersion cooling tanks, Centersquare, a global leader in data centre colocation and interconnection services, and Castrol, a global leader in lubricants and supplier of high-performance coolants. The collaboration aims to support the high-performance computing (HPC) landscape by delivering unparalleled performance with reduced energy usage.

"PeaSoup has always been at the forefront of developing sustainable and environmentally friendly cloud solutions," said Martin Bradburn, CEO of PeaSoup. "This collaboration allows us to take a significant leap forward. By combining Midas' innovative cooling technology with Centersquare's global data centre footprint and Castrol's high-performance coolants, we can empower businesses to achieve ground-breaking results while helping to reduce their environmental impact."

Optimised Cooling for Demanding Applications

Traditionally, HPC has been synonymous with enormous energy consumption. Air-cooled data centres, the mainstay of the industry, struggle to keep pace with the ever-growing heat generated by powerful processors. This partnership directly addresses this challenge.

Midas' immersion cooling tanks completely submerge servers in a specialist dielectric coolant. This coolant transfers heat away from the processors much more efficiently than air, enabling significant performance gains. Castrol's high-performance coolants, specifically designed for this application, will further optimise heat transfer and system stability.

Centersquare Provides the Global Platform

Centersquare's global network of data centres provides the ideal platform for deploying this ground-breaking technology. With a presence in key locations worldwide, Centersquare ensures that PeaSoup's sustainable HPC solutions are accessible to businesses everywhere.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative," said Charlie Bernard, Director of Growth Strategy EMEA of Centersquare. "By providing our world-class colocation facilities, we can help PeaSoup deliver their innovative cloud solutions to a national and global audience."

A More Sustainable Future for HPC

The collaboration between PeaSoup, Midas, Centersquare, and Castrol represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future for HPC. By enabling businesses to achieve peak performance while moving toward reducing their environmental footprint, this partnership paves the way for a new era of innovation and responsible computing.

Midas Immersion Cooling Quoted

"At Midas, we are dedicated to developing cutting-edge cooling solutions that push the boundaries of performance," said Darren Burgess, Vice President of Business Development at Midas. "Our immersion cooling tanks are a game-changer for HPC, and by partnering with PeaSoup Cloud, Centersquare, and Castrol, we can ensure that this technology reaches its full potential. Together, we can create a more sustainable future for HPC."

Castrol Quoted

"Castrol has a long history of innovation in lubricants and coolants," said Miguel Navarro, Partnerships Director at Castrol. "We are excited to be a part of this collaboration and to contribute our expertise in developing high-performance coolants that can help PeaSoup Cloud deliver exceptional performance for their customers."

About PeaSoup Cloud

PeaSoup is a leading provider of eco-friendly cloud solutions. The company offers a range of cloud computing services designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, all while minimising their environmental impact. For more information, please visit: www.peasoup.cloud

About Midas Immersion Cooling

Midas Immersion Cooling is a manufacturer of high-performance, single-phase liquid immersion cooling equipment solutions. The company's innovative cooling technology enables businesses to achieve peak performance from their HPC systems while reducing energy consumption. For more information, please visit: www.midasimmersion.com

About Centersquare

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Centersquare is one of the largest wholesale colocation and interconnection providers enabling digital infrastructure solutions for enterprises and service providers to optimize their infrastructure spend, drive innovation, and connect worldwide. Catering to a diverse clientele, ranging from mid-sized enterprises to large web-scale businesses, Centersquare not only ensures compliance with industry regulations but also guarantees unmatched uptime. For more information, please visit: https://centersquaredc.com

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop coolants, lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 125 years. Castrol is part of the BP Group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com

