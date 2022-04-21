Peat Market Size to Grow by USD 140.3 Mn| 70% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Peat Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Rekyva

Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd.

Berger

Bord na Mona

Coco Coir Global.

Cocogreen Ltd.

Compaqpeat

Glo­bal Pe­at Ltd.

HQPower

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Kumaran Fibres

Lambert Peat Moss

Mikskaar

Neova Oy

Oulun Energia Oy

Premier Tech Ltd

Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd.

Sri Jayanthi Coirs

Sun Gro Horticulture

Ventspils SIA

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 70% of the market's growth. The primary European markets for peat are Finland, Ireland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and North America. Over the projection period, Europe's peat market will benefit from the abundant supply of peat.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Peat Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The fuel and energy segment's peat market share will expand significantly. For cooking and heating, peat was used instead of fuel. Peat's domestic applications have begun to dwindle since the advent of gas and oil. However, because peat is used to fuel enormous power plants, the demand for electricity has kept it in use. Concerns over the depletion of fossil fuels like oil and natural gas have kept peat in demand. One of the most important applications of peat in the worldwide peat industry is as a fuel. During the projection period, increased consumption of fuel and energy will drive peat market share growth.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main drivers of peat market expansion is the increase in demand for electricity generation. Another trend that is helping to market expansion is peatland restoration. However, one of the problems impeding the peat market's expansion is the harmful impact of peat on the environment.

Customize Your Report

Peat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 140.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 70% Key consumer countries US, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Rekyva, Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd., Berger, Bord na Mona, Coco Coir Global., Cocogreen Ltd., Compaqpeat, Glo­bal Pe­at Ltd., HQPower, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Kumaran Fibres, Lambert Peat Moss, Mikskaar, Neova Oy, Oulun Energia Oy, Premier Tech Ltd, Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd., Sri Jayanthi Coirs, Sun Gro Horticulture, and Ventspils SIA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

