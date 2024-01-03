Peavey Electronics Debuts New Website Design by Cardwell Beach

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardwell Beach, a leading integrated marketing firm, announced the launch of Peavey Electronics Corporation's newly redesigned website. Peavey, one of the largest makers and suppliers of musical instruments, amplifiers, and professional audio systems in the world, partnered with Cardwell Beach for a rapid, ten-week website overhaul aimed at revitalizing its digital presence to match its iconic brand.

The fresh website introduces a sleek, contemporary design that respects Peavey's rich heritage while ushering in a state-of-the-art e-commerce experience. The redesign focuses on user-friendly navigation and a seamless shopping experience across multiple devices, appealing to a wide range of customers from seasoned professionals to aspiring musicians.

Courtland Gray, COO of Peavey Electronics, remarked on the launch: "Peavey has always been at the intersection of innovation and tradition, and our new website reflects this balance. We're excited about providing a modern platform that honors our history and meets the high expectations of today's consumers."

Mark Cardwell, CTO of Cardwell Beach, shared his vision for the project: "We aimed to echo Peavey's original spirit with a modern twist and a user experience designed to be as dynamic as the audiences Peavey serves."

The website boasts a number of advanced features, including:

  • A custom shopping cart and streamlined checkout process
  • Personalized product recommendations
  • Enhanced search with predictive capabilities
  • An interactive map for locating Peavey dealers

Early feedback from users has praised the intuitive design and improved functionality, reflecting the success of the collaborative effort between Peavey and Cardwell Beach.

Moving forward, Peavey will continue to refine the site with Cardwell Beach's support through ongoing enhancements that will spotlight flagship products and expand user resources for a richer engagement with the brand.

The new website is now live and can be explored at peavey.com. For additional information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Cardwell Beach.

About Peavey Electronics®

Founded in 1965, Peavey® is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment. Peavey has earned more than 180 patents and distributes to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®, Crest Audio®, Architectural Acoustics®, Composite Acoustics®, Budda®, and Trace Elliot® brands and affiliates can be found on concert stages and in airports, stadiums, theme parks, and other venues around the world. Chief Operating Officer Courtland Gray says, "We are striving every day to produce the world's finest music and audio equipment." To find out more, visit peavey.com.

About Cardwell Beach

Cardwell Beach helps organizations achieve rapid growth through outstanding advertising, content, and web design. They bring the power of Fortune 1000 marketing to mid-market brands.

