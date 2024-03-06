BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Peavey Industries LP, Canada's leading farm and ranch retailer, parent to Peavey Mart and MainStreet Hardware, has won the Leadership Award during Akeneo's Unlock event in Boston on March 5 and 6, 2024. This recognition highlights his innovative use of Akeneo's Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions in order to drive growth and deliver optimal product experiences in this dynamic retail landscape.

Peavey Industries LP and O2 Commerce win the Leadership Award during Akeneo Unlock Boston 2024 (CNW Group/O2 Commerce)

This initiative was made possible through their partnership with O2 Commerce, their specialized ecommerce partner renowned for its expertise in integration and strategy around product experience.

With the help of Akeneo and O2 Commerce, Peavey Industries set ambitious goals to streamline and centralize product information, enhance customer experience, improve efficiency and agility, and leverage data for personalization.

"The Akeneo PIM not only transformed the way we work but also ignited a wave of positive change within our organization. We're very happy to receive this award which recognizes all our efforts to create an environment where productivity soars and innovation thrives while driving concrete business results." Shaun Guthrie, SVP Technology & eCommerce, Peavey Industries LP

"With the support and expertise from our partner O2 Commerce, Peavey Industries LP was able to seamlessly integrate Akeneo into their existing tech stack and develop a robust PXM strategy," said Tobias Schlotter, Akeneo's VP of Channel & Alliances. "Our partner's unwavering commitment in developing world-class product experiences empowers our customers to drive critical business outcomes, including increased revenue and reduced returns."

About Peavey Industries

Peavey Industries LP is the parent to two subsidiary corporate brands – Peavey Mart and MainStreet Hardware – with retail stores across the country. "Canada's Largest Farm and Ranch Retailer" is proudly 100% Canadian and employee-owned and is grateful to have been serving our loyal customers since 1967. In March 2020, Peavey Industries LP acquired the Ace Canada brand, adding both corporate stores and Ace-branded dealer stores to the Peavey Industries LP retail family. https://www.peaveymart.com/

About O2 Commerce

O2 Commerce is a full-service agency specialized in the development and performance of integrated, scalable and innovative ecommerce solutions for manufacturers, distributors, major retailers and large businesses. O2 Commerce is committed to helping their clients effectively leverage the best technology and achieve their full potential.

More information: O2commerce.com

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

SOURCE O2 Commerce