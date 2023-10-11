Peavey Mart Selects Radar to Power Their Store Locator

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar , the all-in-one location platform, is proud to announce its store locator implementation with Peavey Mart, a trusted online destination for agricultural, hardware, and home improvement products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the online shopping experience for Peavey Mart customers across Canada.

By joining forces with Radar, Peavey Mart is providing a more seamless and convenient way for its customers to find nearby stores.

Peavey Mart has been a reliable source for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners for over five decades. Their vast selection of quality products, ranging from agricultural equipment to home improvement tools, has made them a trusted partner in rural and urban communities. The partnership with Radar will enable Peavey Mart to offer even greater convenience and value to their customers.

"We are thrilled that Peavey Mart is using our geocoding APIs and base maps to reduce costs and deliver a best-in-class store locator experience," said Nick Patrick, CEO of Radar. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the customer experience and providing innovative solutions to our partners."

Shaun Guthrie, SVP, Technology & eCommerce of Peavey Mart expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We were really impressed by Radar's developer tools and focus on privacy and data security. By choosing Radar, we are able to power our store locator at a fraction of the cost, without sacrificing accuracy or reliability."

About Radar:

Radar (https://radar.com) is the all-in-one location platform. Companies like Panera, DICK's Sporting Goods, T-Mobile, and Zillow use Radar's geofencing SDKs and maps APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

About Peavey Industries LP

Peavey Industries LP is the parent to two subsidiary corporate brands – Peavey Mart and MainStreet Hardware – with retail stores across the country. 'Canada's Largest Farm and Ranch Retailer' is proudly 100% Canadian and employee owned and gratified to have been serving their loyal customers since 1967. In March 2020, Peavey Industries acquired the Ace Canada brand adding both corporate stores and Ace-branded dealer stores to the PILP retail family. For further details about Peavey Industries LP and their brands, email [email protected] .

