Peaxy strengthens sales and marketing leadership, welcomes Mas Fukumoto as Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

Peaxy

08 Aug, 2023, 11:03 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy, a leading cloud software company offering predictive analytic solutions to the electrification and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Mas Fukumoto as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Fukumoto brings over 34 years of experience in energy storage, renewables, and power, and will be responsible for Peaxy's overall commercial strategy and execution.

Continue Reading
Mas Fukumoto, Peaxy Chief Commercial Officer
Mas Fukumoto, Peaxy Chief Commercial Officer

"Peaxy's early focus on analytics in the battery and energy storage space has led to markedly increased interest in our solutions that help companies enhance safety and performance, improve asset quality, reduce CAPEX and OPEX costs, and accelerate R&D and manufacturing cycles," said Manuel Terranova, Peaxy CEO and President. "I'm excited to welcome Mas to the team. As we scale to support the growing demand for battery intelligence solutions, his significant leadership and deep industry experience make him the ideal leader for Peaxy's next phase of growth."

Mr. Fukumoto is a growth-focused global commercial leader with over three decades of power industry experience in leadership positions at GE and Samsung in the U.S.A., Asia, Middle East and Europe, and involved with lithium-ion batteries and energy storage since 2010. His roles have spanned across battery, energy storage system, renewables and conventional power technologies. Most recently, Mr. Fukumoto was Samsung SDI's Senior Vice President of Energy Storage Systems for the Americas.

Mr. Fukumoto holds a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University, and completed multiple GE leadership programs and Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management's Corporate Strategy Program.

About Peaxy

Founded in 2012, Peaxy is a leading cloud software company that specializes in unlocking the maximum value from industrial battery data through AI, machine learning and predictive analytics. Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence (PLI), the company's flagship solution, provides cloud-based, at-scale, lifecycle analytics and a unified data vision to streamline battery research and development, manufacturing, integration, and field operations. For more information, please visit www.peaxy.net.

SOURCE Peaxy

Also from this source

PEAXY SECURES $12 MILLION SERIES B2 FUNDING TO TRANSFORM BATTERY LIFECYCLE ANALYTICS AND DIGITAL TWINS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.