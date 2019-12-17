Pebble Beach Company Partners with Tiger Woods and TGR Design to Redesign Par 3 Course at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As its Centennial celebration winds down, Pebble Beach Company looks to the future, announcing today it has entered into a partnership with Tiger Woods and his TGR Design firm to design a new short course on the former site of Peter Hay Golf Course.

"Pebble Beach has always been a special place to me," said Tiger Woods. "It's an honor for TGR Design and me to partner with Pebble Beach Company to design a new short course at such an iconic location."

Named for the former, long-time head professional at Pebble Beach, the Peter Hay Golf Course has been a focal point of the golf-centric community since its opening in 1957. Among its many uses, it has served as the home course for generations of young golfers and host to dozens of junior tournaments and charity events annually.

"Peter Hay's founding vision for this course aligns perfectly with TGR Design's ideals – introducing new players to the game, bringing families together, and providing a fun golf experience for players of all abilities," said Woods. "We at TGR Design look forward to building on and enhancing this vision with our redesign, which will incorporate more variety into the hole lengths and shot options, add more puttable areas within the green surrounds and take advantage of the spectacular ocean views."

Pebble Beach Company's goal with the redesign is to elevate the year-round quality of its short course to that of its other golf courses (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, and Del Monte Golf Course). In addition, the new short course will leverage the first-class amenities of the adjacent Pebble Beach Golf Academy and offer an incredible food and beverage venue with expansive ocean views. The experience will be a "can't miss" for golfers of all ages and abilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tiger Woods and TGR Design to transform the Peter Hay site into a world-class short course," said Bill Perocchi, Chief Executive Officer of Pebble Beach Company. "Tiger Woods and TGR Design are the perfect partners for this project, given Tiger's commitment to youth golf and experience in developing fun, creative, and playable courses for golfers of all levels."

The project is expected to take less than a year to complete, with a Grand Reopening targeted for the fall of 2020. Pebble Beach Company and TGR Design look forward to sharing more details on the design and reopening date in the coming months.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, California, owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates four renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, and Del Monte™ Golf Course. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™, Pebble Beach Golf Academy™, and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational presented by Dell Technologies, Pebble Beachsm Food & Wine, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2023 U.S. Women's Open and 2027 U.S. Open Championships, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

About TGR Design

Established in 2006, the mission of TGR Design is to utilize Tiger's worldwide experience, his limitless pursuit of excellence and his love of golf to create a unique collection of amazing golf courses around the world. Tiger believes that every project should be special and provide an outstanding golf experience. As a result, TGR Design seeks to find the best sites, select the best partners and create fantastic course designs. A cornerstone of every project, the TGR Design team works closely with each client to provide exceptional, customized service. Complementing this selective approach are the company's design goals. Tiger Woods is famous for setting a high standard and working hard to surpass it. TGR Design is no different. Every project incorporates Tiger's highest standards, personal vision and passion for golf as well as his international experience in the game.

SOURCE Pebble Beach Company