PEBBLE BEACH FOOD & WINE, THE NATION'S PREMIER CULINARY CELEBRATION, RETURNS FOR ITS 15TH YEAR - APRIL 9-12, 2026

Delivering Unforgettable Culinary Experiences, Featuring Leading Talent Geoffrey Zakarian, Michael Symon, Shota Nakajima, Antonia Lofaso, Gastón Acurio, and Maneet Chauhan

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pebble Beach Food & Wine , the nation's most anticipated culinary experience, returns April 9–12, 2026, marking its milestone 15th year along California's iconic Monterey coastline. The four-day festival brings together an extraordinary lineup of world-class chefs, vintners, and mixologists across 50 events for a weekend defined by exceptional food, wine, and hospitality — all while supporting local youth programs through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation's philanthropic mission.

Pebble Beach Food & Wine 2026 will feature an impressive lineup of culinary stars, including James Beard Award winners and Michelin-recognized chefs such as Nyesha Arrington, Eliott Bell, Maneet Chauhan, Michael Symon, Tiffani Faison, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Claudette Zepeda, who will present exceptional food and wine pairings throughout the weekend. Guests will engage with 300+ award-winning chefs, celebrated restaurateurs, renowned winemakers, and leading mixologists — each bringing their unique point of view to thoughtfully curated experiences. From intimate, chef-driven dinners and lunches to large-scale walk-around tasting events, the 2026 programming offers a dynamic range of ways to experience the festival at every level.

The weekend officially kicks off on Thursday, April 9 with the Opening Night Served by HexClad Hosted by Jonathan Waxman , where top culinary talent gather for a lively walk-around celebration of signature bites, world-class pours, and spirited conversation. Additional walk-around tastings include:

High Tide presented by Palo Alto Networks featuring the Santa Lucia Highlands Wine Artisans hosted by Nyesha Arrington Hosted fireside at The Inn at Spanish Bay, High Tide brings the best of the sea to life with expertly crafted dishes and bold, fresh flavors.

featuring the Santa Lucia Highlands Wine Artisans hosted by Nyesha Arrington Sauced An Italian Walk-Around hosted by Gabe Bertaccini and Rocco DiSpirito Celebrate the flavors of Italy at Sauced, a lively walk-around tasting where Italian cuisine and culture come to life.

An Italian Walk-Around hosted by Gabe Bertaccini and Rocco DiSpirito Burgers & Barrels Last year's People's Choice winner, Capon hosts this walk-around tasting bringing together fun, flavor, and culinary expertise. Savor slow-cooked, flame-roasted burgers crafted from locally sourced ingredients, perfectly paired with craft beers, signature cocktails, and exceptional wines.



Guests can further elevate their weekend with a curated lineup of immersive dining experiences, including A Taste of La Mar Dinner, a vibrant Peruvian evening hosted by internationally acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio, joined by his celebrated La Mar colleagues Kaoru Chang, Jesús Delgado, Victoriano Lopez, and Diego Oka, each known for their modern interpretations of Peruvian cuisine. The Art of Asian Cuisine Dinner (available exclusively to Capital One cardholders) brings together an all-star group of chefs — Shota Nakajima, Pablo Mellin, Dale Talde, and Roy Yamaguchi — whose bold, boundary-pushing styles span Japanese, Southeast Asian, and Pan-Asian influences. The French Table Dinner features refined French cooking from Markus Glocker, Lenny Messina, and Camari Mick, while Flavors of Italy Dinner showcases soulful Italian dishes from Boston favorite Karen Akunowicz and D.C's Amy Brandwein, alongside San Francisco-based chef David Nayfeld. The weekend concludes with Sunday Brunch , hosted by pastry star Caroline Schiff and award-winning chefs Alex Seidel and Michael Schwartz, each bringing their signature perspectives to a relaxed yet elevated brunch experience — all highlighting distinct global flavors through intimate, thoughtfully designed menus.

Wine and spirits lovers can explore exceptional large-format bottles and rare vintages through Pebble Beach's Wine & Spirits Seminars. Highlights include: The Legacy of Old Rip Van Winkle , Fifty Years of Grace: A Conversation Across Generations hosted by Dick Grace and Kate Green, The Legacy of Champagne Jacquesson hosted by Kaitlin Morrissey, Rose & Arrow: The Geology of Good Wine hosted by Felipe Ramirez, and Royal Tokaji: A Legend Revives with Managing Director Charlie Mount.

At the heart of the festival, the Tasting Pavilion presented by Palo Alto Networks returns on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together more than 40 acclaimed chefs, winemakers, and beverage innovators as they serve up signature dishes, sublime wines, classic champagnes, rare pours, and craft spirits. For all the golf enthusiasts, there will be a special viewing presented by the official car partner of Pebble Beach Food & Wine, Lexus, of the 2026 Masters Tournament.

Guests can also experience the weekend through newly introduced packages, including:

Walk-Around Package ($1,750) The Explorer's Pass Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Pebble Beach Food & Wine with general admission to our celebrated walk-around events throughout the weekend. Explore an array of flavors, wines, and culinary creations at your leisure.

($1,750) Lunch & Dinner Package ($1,650) The Ultimate Dining Experience: New for 2026 Experience the pinnacle of Pebble Beach Food & Wine with exclusive access to our signature sit-down dinners throughout the weekend. Savor thoughtfully crafted multi-course meals, expertly paired wines, and unforgettable culinary experiences in elegant, curated settings.

For tickets, packages, and more information, visit pebblebeachfoodandwine.com . For more information on Pebble Beach Resorts and overnight reservations, visit pebblebeach.com or call 888-251-9790. Follow along on Instagram @pebblebeachfoodandwine .

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, Del Monte™ Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™ and Pebble Beach Golf Academy™. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

ABOUT PEBBLE BEACH COMPANY FOUNDATION

In 1975, Pebble Beach Company Foundation was born with a mission to provide Monterey County's youth with the building blocks of success, starting with literacy and education. In the four decades since its inception, the Foundation has sought meaningful ways to support programs that focus on the educational needs of the community's youth. Believing that education changes lives and that every child in Monterey County deserves the chance to achieve their full potential, the Foundation provides grants to the region's best youth-focused nonprofits who are committed to providing a brighter future for all Monterey County youth, especially those with the fewest resources. To date, the Foundation has reached tens of thousands of children annually and granted more than $20 million in financial support. For more information, please call 831-649-7651 or visit pebblebeach.com/pbc-foundation .

