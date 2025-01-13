Pebble Beach Starts Beta Testing the ReelGOLF® Experience, an On-Course Video Technology Available to All Players at The Hay

The Hay, a focal point of Pebble Beach Resorts, draws players of all ages and experience regardless of their skill level. The ReelGOLF Experience was created precisely for courses and players like this - where the only thing more enjoyable than the stunning landscape of the course are the memories made together.

So how exactly does it all work? The ReelGOLF Experience involves installing AI-enabled Bosch® cameras discreetly near tee boxes and greens of signature par 3s, allowing players to simply scan a QR code to activate the system. Using Starlink, a Satellite Internet engineered by SpaceX, to upload, the ReelGOLF technology then records their shot, adds shot tracing with the players' names and course logo, and sends the high-definition video to the player's phone within minutes - a perfectly packaged memory ready to share on social platforms.

"Whether someone is picking up a club for the first time or playing an extra nine after enjoying a round on one of our championship courses, The Hay is a place where everyone can enjoy the Pebble Beach experience," says David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "Implementing the ReelGOLF technology on hole No. 9 enables our guests to walk away with a shareable moment from one of the centerpieces of our resort."

The Hay has been a fixture at Pebble Beach since 1957, when famed Head Professional Peter Hay revolutionized the concept of a short course. Hay's vision was to create a fun place where juniors, families, and friends could gather around the game of golf. In 2021, Tiger Woods and TGR Design took that vision to the next level, with holes named after iconic players and moments that transpired just down the hill at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

"Partnering with Pebble Beach to bring ReelGOLF to The Hay is what our technology was designed to do, and we could not be more thrilled that the team at Pebble Beach shares in our vision to use innovative technologies to help grow the game," said Kevin Imes , the creator of ReelGOLF, "The Hay attracts a variety of players at different ages and levels, and allows people to enjoy the game and stay in the moment while ReelGOLF does the work of capturing and preserving shots for years to come."

While Pebble Beach is one of the first courses to adopt the technology, ReelGOLF installations are up and running or scheduled at several other properties, including Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Florida, designed by Jack Nicklaus; Carter Plantation Golf Course in Louisiana, designed by David Toms; Seascape Golf Club in California, designed by Garret and David Gill; Druids Glen in Ireland; and several courses throughout Scotland. Players and courses interested in learning more about ReelGOLF can visit reelgolf.com .

Players looking to book a tee time on The Hay and test the ReelGOLF technology for themselves should visit pebblebeach.com/golf/the-hay/ .

About Hole-in-One Media, Inc.

ReelGOLF® was designed by Hole-in-One Media, Inc., a media technology provider based in Austin, Texas. ReelGOLF is a patented AI-enabled videography system that enhances on-course golf experiences for everyday golfers. With a scan of a tee box QR code, ReelGOLF not only captures player shots on signature Par 3 holes for easy social sharing, but can also run accurate and automated Par 3 challenges like closest-to-the-pin - simultaneously engaging players while generating course revenue. Additionally, the ReelGOLF platform offers additional revenue generating add-ons such as custom event services for corporate and private events (like branded videos and leaderboards of participant shots), text messaging services for an additional point-of-contact with each player after the round is over, and more.

About Pebble Beach Resorts

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, Del Monte™ Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™ and Pebble Beach Golf Academy™. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com .

