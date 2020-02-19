Pebble Creek Companies, Casbri Development and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Riker Ranch in Lakeside, California

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pebble Creek Companies, Casbri Development and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Riker Ranch, a new community offering 20 single-family homes in Lakeside, California, on Saturday, February 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The neighborhood is located at 9265 Old Farmhouse Road, Lakeside, Calif.

Riker Ranch now open in Lakeside, California

"There is already a lot of interest in this unique community and we expect these homes to sell quickly," said Gary Arnold, principal/co-founder of Pebble Creek. "Lakeside is a great place to lay down roots and raise a family. With a population of about 20,000, it offers all the charm of small town living just 21 miles east of downtown San Diego with easy access to the I-8 and 52 highway."

Riker Ranch offers new single level or two-story detached homes ranging from 2,700 to 3,059 square feet. Many of the homes offer covered verandas and tandem three-car garages. The Riker Ranch homes have no Mello-Roos tax and start in the mid $700,000s with many options to personalize and choose finishes. Most of the Riker Ranch home sites provide space for boat or RV parking that includes a 50-amp 240V outlet and clean out.

Lakeside offers outdoor activities such as hiking, rock climbing, fishing, boating and equestrian trails. There are two golf courses and even a BMX track for dirt biking.

For more information, interested homebuyers can contact the sales team at Bob Kelly & Company at 619-445-6556 or join the interest list at https://www.rikerranch.com/.

Riker Ranch is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

